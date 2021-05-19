Miss Universe runner-up Adline Castelino returns to India in style; here’s the cost of her outfit

Adline Castelino, who became the third runner-up at the 69th edition Miss Universe held this year, is back in India.

Castelino, who won the Miss Diva Universe title, was spotted at the airport waving the Indian national flag. What also caught our eye was the outfit she was wearing.

The 22-year-old model turned heads in a shimmery jacquard pantsuit. The double-breasted blazer featured a purple silk lapel with intricate embroidery on it.

Castelino’s outfit is from the clothing brand House of Three. Called ‘Zohraa’, the floral blazer is made of handwoven Benarasi silk, mentions houseofthreestudio.com. “The eggplant silk lapel is embroidered in a tone on tone paisely used Kashmriri ektaar threadwork and beads,” it adds.

For Castelino’s look, the blazer has been matched with ‘Jabeen’ jacquard trousers from the label’s couture.

She accessorised the look with a pair of big earrings and a massive ring from Curio Cottage, and stilettos. She balanced the look with simple makeup and open hair.

Wondering how much the ensemble costs? The jacket is Rs 29,000 on the brand’s official website while the pants are Rs 20,000. This means the total cost of the outfit is Rs 49,000.

What do you think of Castelino’s look?