‘Suits’ fan, ‘sneakers girl’, and Sushmita Sen’s choice: Meet Miss Universe India Kaziah Liz Mejo

Ishika Roy is a distinguished lifestyle journalist and Sub Editor at The Indian Express. Bringing nearly two years of rigorous newsroom experience, she specialises in the nuanced intersection of personal life, cultural trends, and societal shifts, delivering incisive coverage on how these forces shape modern Indian existence. Experience and Career Ishika Roy began her journalism career by building a strong academic foundation. She holds an undergraduate degree in Sociology from the prestigious Miranda House, Delhi, and further cemented her expertise with a Master's in Journalism from SIMC, Pune. This educational background underpins her professional role as a Sub Editor and lifestyle reporter at The Indian Express, where she has rapidly established a portfolio covering contemporary social dynamics, from modern dating anxieties to emerging consumer obsessions. Expertise and Focus Areas Roy’s reporting is known for its authoritative depth, often utilizing a sociological lens to analyze pop culture. Her specific beats and unique approach include: Lifestyle & Culture: Incisive reporting on beauty, skincare, fashion, art, and the evolving landscape of cultural practices. Generational Trends (Gen Z): Focused analysis on how social dynamics, technology, and emerging movements—such as 'food raves,' 'fake weddings,' and 'rage bait'—are shaping the lives of younger generations. Societal Nuance: Explores complex social topics like relationships, self-worth, and cultural dynamics, always focusing on their tangible impact on everyday life. Roy’s trustworthiness is derived from her commitment to high-quality, verified reporting and her unique academic perspective. Her sociological training allows her to move beyond surface-level trends and provide rigorous analysis of social phenomena, establishing her as an expert source on modern Indian consumer and cultural shifts. Her extensive work published in The Indian Express is a testament to her commitment to delivering objective and impactful commentary on the pulse of contemporary life. Find all stories by Ishika Roy here. ... Read More
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