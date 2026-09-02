‘Suits’ fan, ‘sneakers girl’, and Sushmita Sen’s choice: Meet Miss Universe India Kaziah Liz Mejo

Kaziah Liz Mejo from Kerala became the first from her hometown to win the Miss Universe India title earlier this month. Despite juggling “two to three interviews a day”, the 19-year-old admitted that the chaos leading up to the Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico doesn’t faze her. “Life of a showgirl,” the law student shared candidly, as she sat down for a quick chat with indianexpress.com.

“I actually wanted to be a pop star when I was a kid. I’ve always wanted to be in front of the lights. I’ve always wanted to be on stage. And that was a dream that kind of sustained through my entire life,” Mejo shared, adding that she found law as a career in the 9th grade.

“That was mostly after watching Suits (American legal drama), I would say,” she almost stole my next question. Explaining her choice further, the pageant-winner revealed that she loves public speaking and is “someone who loves having a microphone in my hand and being able to grab the attention of the room”.

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“I don’t think law and pageants are two different worlds as such. It’s a very fun life, having one leg in each world as well. Because with law, I can take pageantry forward, and with pageantry, I can take law forward as well,” said the India representative.

Pre-stage rituals

When it comes to braving the calm before the storm, Mejo finds inspiration from Eileen Gu (Chinese-American freestyle skier), who she “really looks up to”.

“She’s around the same age as me, and she was talking about how when you go on stage, we often hear people telling us to think in your head that, ‘I am the best, I am the best’, and it helps. But for me, more than the saying, it’s kind of a reflection of everything that I’ve done before to be the best,” elaborated the teenager.

Recalling her time at the Miss Universe India pageant, Mejo said that before walking on stage, she would play a flashback of three years of her preparation. “Of how much I’ve put into this industry, how much I’ve put into this world. What I’ve done to be here, the hours I put in, the blood, sweat and tears that I’ve put into it. And then telling myself that I am the best,” she smiled.

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Mejo is a law student from Kerala. (Source: Instagram/@missuniverseindiaorg) Mejo is a law student from Kerala. (Source: Instagram/@missuniverseindiaorg)

Meeting her ‘idol’ Sushmita Sen

The pageant-winner thinks meeting the former Miss Universe winner was the “most perfect way she could start her reign”. “She is obviously a lifetime legend for every girl that wants to get into pageantry. She’s an idol,” Mejo said reverently, adding: “We did talk and she was so incredibly sweet.”

Mejo also mentioned how Sen “always thought that I was the winner”. “She saw something in me and she’s so proud. And just hearing those words coming from your childhood idol is something on another field,” she recalled.

Talking about pageant greats, she further shared meeting Urvashi Rautala, Rhea Singha, Manika Vishwakarma, and Sushmita Sen, all former Miss Universe India titleholders. “Being able to start my reign like that was the most blessed thing I could have,” she admitted.

On being a ‘sneakers girl’

A 35-40-day-long pageant, followed by constant touring and interviews, means Mejo has been on her toes throughout. When asked if she prefers to rest her feet, she went: “I’ve been constantly on heels, so I have to choose flats. Although, I’m more of a sneakers girl. So, I apologise to all the pageant lovers out there. I love my heels too, but at the moment, I would love a pair of sneakers,” she concluded.