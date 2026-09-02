‘Suits’ fan, ‘sneakers girl’, and Sushmita Sen’s choice: Meet Miss Universe India Kaziah Liz Mejo

Kaziah Liz Mejo, the 19-year-old law student from Kerala who was recently crowned Miss Universe India, opens up about her whirlwind journey to the global stage in Puerto Rico.

Written by: Ishika Roy
4 min readNew DelhiSep 2, 2026 12:28 PM IST
Miss Universe India 2026 winner Kaziah Liz MejoMiss Universe India 2026 winner Kaziah Liz Mejo. (Source: Instagram/@missuniverseindiaorg)
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Kaziah Liz Mejo from Kerala became the first from her hometown to win the Miss Universe India title earlier this month. Despite juggling “two to three interviews a day”, the 19-year-old admitted that the chaos leading up to the Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico doesn’t faze her. “Life of a showgirl,” the law student shared candidly, as she sat down for a quick chat with indianexpress.com.

On transitioning from law to pageantry

“I actually wanted to be a pop star when I was a kid. I’ve always wanted to be in front of the lights. I’ve always wanted to be on stage. And that was a dream that kind of sustained through my entire life,” Mejo shared, adding that she found law as a career in the 9th grade.

“That was mostly after watching Suits (American legal drama), I would say,” she almost stole my next question. Explaining her choice further, the pageant-winner revealed that she loves public speaking and is “someone who loves having a microphone in my hand and being able to grab the attention of the room”.

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“I don’t think law and pageants are two different worlds as such. It’s a very fun life, having one leg in each world as well. Because with law, I can take pageantry forward, and with pageantry, I can take law forward as well,” said the India representative.

Pre-stage rituals

When it comes to braving the calm before the storm, Mejo finds inspiration from Eileen Gu (Chinese-American freestyle skier), who she “really looks up to”.

“She’s around the same age as me, and she was talking about how when you go on stage, we often hear people telling us to think in your head that, ‘I am the best, I am the best’, and it helps. But for me, more than the saying, it’s kind of a reflection of everything that I’ve done before to be the best,” elaborated the teenager.

Recalling her time at the Miss Universe India pageant, Mejo said that before walking on stage, she would play a flashback of three years of her preparation. “Of how much I’ve put into this industry, how much I’ve put into this world. What I’ve done to be here, the hours I put in, the blood, sweat and tears that I’ve put into it. And then telling myself that I am the best,” she smiled.

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Miss Universe India 2026 winner Kaziah Liz Mejo Mejo is a law student from Kerala. (Source: Instagram/@missuniverseindiaorg)

Meeting her ‘idol’ Sushmita Sen

The pageant-winner thinks meeting the former Miss Universe winner was the “most perfect way she could start her reign”. “She is obviously a lifetime legend for every girl that wants to get into pageantry. She’s an idol,” Mejo said reverently, adding: “We did talk and she was so incredibly sweet.”

Mejo also mentioned how Sen “always thought that I was the winner”. “She saw something in me and she’s so proud. And just hearing those words coming from your childhood idol is something on another field,” she recalled.

Talking about pageant greats, she further shared meeting Urvashi Rautala, Rhea Singha, Manika Vishwakarma, and Sushmita Sen, all former Miss Universe India titleholders. “Being able to start my reign like that was the most blessed thing I could have,” she admitted.

ALSO READ | Meet Misbah Arshad, Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 who congratulated India’s Kaziah Liz Mejo

On being a ‘sneakers girl’

A 35-40-day-long pageant, followed by constant touring and interviews, means Mejo has been on her toes throughout. When asked if she prefers to rest her feet, she went: “I’ve been constantly on heels, so I have to choose flats. Although, I’m more of a sneakers girl. So, I apologise to all the pageant lovers out there. I love my heels too, but at the moment, I would love a pair of sneakers,” she concluded.

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Ishika Roy
Ishika Roy
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Ishika Roy is a distinguished lifestyle journalist and Sub Editor at The Indian Express. Bringing nearly two years of rigorous newsroom experience, she specialises in the nuanced intersection of personal life, cultural trends, and societal shifts, delivering incisive coverage on how these forces shape modern Indian existence. Experience and Career Ishika Roy began her journalism career by building a strong academic foundation. She holds an undergraduate degree in Sociology from the prestigious Miranda House, Delhi, and further cemented her expertise with a Master's in Journalism from SIMC, Pune. This educational background underpins her professional role as a Sub Editor and lifestyle reporter at The Indian Express, where she has rapidly established a portfolio covering contemporary social dynamics, from modern dating anxieties to emerging consumer obsessions. Expertise and Focus Areas Roy’s reporting is known for its authoritative depth, often utilizing a sociological lens to analyze pop culture. Her specific beats and unique approach include: Lifestyle & Culture: Incisive reporting on beauty, skincare, fashion, art, and the evolving landscape of cultural practices. Generational Trends (Gen Z): Focused analysis on how social dynamics, technology, and emerging movements—such as 'food raves,' 'fake weddings,' and 'rage bait'—are shaping the lives of younger generations. Societal Nuance: Explores complex social topics like relationships, self-worth, and cultural dynamics, always focusing on their tangible impact on everyday life. Roy’s trustworthiness is derived from her commitment to high-quality, verified reporting and her unique academic perspective. Her sociological training allows her to move beyond surface-level trends and provide rigorous analysis of social phenomena, establishing her as an expert source on modern Indian consumer and cultural shifts. Her extensive work published in The Indian Express is a testament to her commitment to delivering objective and impactful commentary on the pulse of contemporary life. Find all stories by Ishika Roy here. ... Read More

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