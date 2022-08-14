Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu channels vintage charm in this black gloved dress

August 14, 2022 2:10:58 pm
Harnaaz Sandhu‘s fashion game is always on point. The Miss Universe 2021, who hails from Chandigarh, India, keeps setting fashion and makeup goals through her sartorial choices — making waves around the world — and one of her recent looks was no different.
Harnaaz took to Instagram to post a black and white photo of herself that instantly transported us back in time, for it exuded old-world charm and had vintage written all over it. Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
For the look, the 22-year-old wore her hair in a half-up-half-down style with messy waves coming down her shoulders. She kept her makeup understated, and allowed her velvet gown to do all the talking. Her makeup included a glossy lipstick and smokey eyes, with just a hint of blush.
The off-shoulder body-hugging velvet dress had a plunging sweetheart neckline and peplum details, and it also featured gloves. The thigh-high slit complemented Harnaaz’s figure and made her look super charming.
“Let your aura present itself to the world,” she captioned the photo.
The pageant winner is believed to have been clicked by photographer Fadil Berisha in the United States, a few weeks after she was crowned.
What do you think of this look?
