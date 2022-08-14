scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu channels vintage charm in this black gloved dress

The pageant winner was clicked by photographer Fadil Berisha in the United States

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 2:10:58 pm
Harnaaz Sandhu, Harnaaz Sandhu fashion, Harnaaz Sandhu pictures, Harnaaz Sandhu news, Harnaaz Sandhu black gown, indian express news"Let your aura present itself to the world," she captioned the photo. (Photo: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03)

Harnaaz Sandhu‘s fashion game is always on point. The Miss Universe 2021, who hails from Chandigarh, India, keeps setting fashion and makeup goals through her sartorial choices — making waves around the world — and one of her recent looks was no different.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Harnaaz took to Instagram to post a black and white photo of herself that instantly transported us back in time, for it exuded old-world charm and had vintage written all over it. Take a look.

For the look, the 22-year-old wore her hair in a half-up-half-down style with messy waves coming down her shoulders. She kept her makeup understated, and allowed her velvet gown to do all the talking. Her makeup included a glossy lipstick and smokey eyes, with just a hint of blush.

ALSO READ |‘It’s something you guys can also follow’: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu shares her everyday makeup look

The off-shoulder body-hugging velvet dress had a plunging sweetheart neckline and peplum details, and it also featured gloves. The thigh-high slit complemented Harnaaz’s figure and made her look super charming.

“Let your aura present itself to the world,” she captioned the photo.

The pageant winner is believed to have been clicked by photographer Fadil Berisha in the United States, a few weeks after she was crowned.

ALSO READ |Anne Hathaway likened to a Barbie doll at the Valentino fashion show; see pics

What do you think of this look?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...Premium
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 02:10:58 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

3

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar's delusional ambition, hubris are hurtin...
Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar's delusional ambition, hubris are hurtin...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
Explained: Why India is commemorating Partition Horrors Remembrance Day o...
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
When will the pandemic end? And other pressing questions, answered
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace
Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace
Back to 2024 polls drawing board, BJP turns focus to Dalits, EBCs
Bihar

Back to 2024 polls drawing board, BJP turns focus to Dalits, EBCs

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Darlings' director Jasmeet Reen

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

Premium
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

BJP Madurai President quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Explained

A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Salman Rushdie
Revisiting some of Salman Rushdie’s most memorable novels
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement