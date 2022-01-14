Style alert: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu amps up the glamour quotient in New York

Harnaaz Sandhu recently landed in New York to begin her reign as the 70th Miss Universe. After giving us a peek into her luxurious apartment in NYC, the 21-year-old model and actor is now setting winter fashion goals.

Sandhu is surely having a gala time in the city, and keeps her fans updated about her new experiences. As such, she recently went on her first ferry trip wearing a stunning ensemble.

She wore a full-sleeved, floral printed, long jacket for the outing which was styled with a metallic belt. It was teamed with fitted black faux leather plants and knee-high pointed black boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

She accessorised this stylish look with a pair of hoop earrings, sunnies and a floral printed mini handbag. She left her hair open in middle-parted soft waves.

For the media week, she opted for an oversized, long, white furry jacket with prints in the hues of red and black. It was styled with black boots, making the overall look very chic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

She accessorised the outfit with embellished golden hoops and left her sleek straight hair open in middle-partition.

Giving us winter fashion inspiration, she also wore a long, blue trench coat that featured black furry collar. Keeping it fashionable, she teamed it with a black hat and knee-high brown boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

Wearing a pair of sunnies, she kept it minimal with accessories and makeup.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!