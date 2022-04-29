Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu wows in bright pink structured top, white skirt; take a look

On her travels around the world, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu graces the creations of global designers, making a style statement in each country she visits. Her public appearances are always super stylish and she knows how to experiment with her fashion choices without going overboard. And her latest look is a proof of the same.

When in Philippines for an interaction with Miss Universe Philippines 2021, Harnaaz wore a hot pink structured top that is experimental and quirky. Take a look:

She chanelled old school glamour in this top that she paired with a white skirt with a fabric sash that complemented the structural design of the top. To complete the look, Harnaaz wore her hair in a voluminous ponytail with curls at the end, dainty accessories, and white pumps.

The outfit was by a Philippines-based designer Marc Rancy.

For a public appearance with Miss Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Harnaaz opted for yet another hot pink outfit. This one was a Carolina Herrera shirt dress with an uneven hem and a bow on the side. The pageant winner sported bangs with the look.

