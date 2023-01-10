scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

A glamorous recap of Harnaaz Sandhu’s impeccable fashion game

From chic casuals to dazzling ensembles - the 22-year-old sure kept the world on its toes with her fashion picks throughout her reign as Miss Universe 2021

harnaaz sandhuHarnaaz's style choices are unmissable (Source: Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram)
We are just a few days away from Miss Universe 2022 as the 71st Miss Universe — India’s Harnaaz Sandhu — will crown her successor on January 14, 2023. Throughout her impeccable reign, Harnaaz not just advocated crucial social issues but also displayed an impeccable sartorial style. From chic casuals to dazzling ensembles – the 22-year-old sure kept the world on its toes with her fashion picks. As such, let’s rewind and take a look at some of her best style moments in the last few days and weeks.

Who said formal wear is boring? Harnaaz, who was in Bangkok recently, opted for a striking pink long blazer worn over what looks like a black mini skirt with a front slit. She left her hair open in her signature wavy style and completed this look with black stilettos, studs, and glam makeup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03) 

Keeping it edgy, Harnaaz also wore a white blazer over a pair of matching straight pants. What added to the glam factor was a shimmery white shirt worn underneath the co-ord set. A shimmery white handbag, a pair of sunglasses and diamond studs completed her look.

ALSO READ |Masaba Gupta designs sari to honour 'incredible' Neena Gupta's film 'Uunchai'

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03) 

Perfect for a brunch date, she opted for a printed black and white midi dress featuring a plunging neckline and dramatic half sleeves. It was accessorised with a dainty neckpiece, hoops and a pair of golden heels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03) 

For Diwali this year, Harnaaz dazzled in this stunning heavily embellished lehenga by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. It was paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse and a zari dupatta. Keeping it traditional, she accessorised it with stone-studded dandling earrings and a maang tikka.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03) 

When in doubt, choose a little black dress! The beauty pageant winner kept it super chic in a black mini dress featuring peplum detailing on the hemline. It featured a plunging square neckline and full sleeves with power shoulders. She completed this look with strappy tan-brown heels, earrings and black sunglasses.

ALSO READ |Huma Qureshi shows how to effortlessly ace a variety of looks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03) 

Which look is your favourite?

