Miss Universe Chelsi Smith – crowned by Sushmita Sen – dies at 45

Chelsi Smith who won Miss Universe 1995 died of liver cancer. (Source: MattKHOU/Twitter) Chelsi Smith who won Miss Universe 1995 died of liver cancer. (Source: MattKHOU/Twitter)

Chelsi Smith who won Miss Universe 1995 and Miss USA 1995 lost her life to cancer after battling the disease for a long time. Smith succeeded Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen at the International beauty pageant. Sen who had crowned Smith at the stage of Miss Universe took to Twitter to mourn the loss of her friend.

Sharing a throwback picture of that year, Sen said, “I loved her smile & that generous spirit!!! Rest in peace my beautiful friend Chelsi Smith #MissUniverse1995 Dugga Dugga”.

I loved her smile & that generous spirit!!! Rest in peace my beautiful friend @Chelsi_Smith #MissUniverse1995 Dugga Dugga 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rm63b98Q72 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) September 9, 2018

In 1995, when Smith competed in the Miss Universe pageant she became the first woman from the United States to win the title in 15 years. She was reportedly suffering from liver cancer.

Shanna Moakler who was the runner-up to Smith in the 1995 Miss USA Pageant shared her grief on social media after learning of her death, “I am heartbroken. Godspeed beautiful. You were my friend and a light. I love and will miss you more then you will ever know. The epitome of a Queen”, she said.

Tonight I will be playing poker for @CancerFreeGen in honor of my dear friend @Chelsi_Smith who I lost today to cancer. I am heartbroken. Godspeed beautiful. You were my friend and a light. I love and will miss you more then you will never know. The epitome of a Queen. pic.twitter.com/avlhNnnv5U

— Shanna Moakler (@ShannaMoakler) September 8, 2018

Rest in peace, Chelsi Smith.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd