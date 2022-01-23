Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu stuns in a black and gold sequin sari; take a look

After winning the crown and gaining global popularity, Harnaaz Sandhu has made the streets of NYC her runway, where she will be residing for the next several months to fulfill her duties as Miss Universe. She often takes to Instagram to share her fashionable OOTDs as she struts about Manhattan. Throughout her journey leading up to winning the crown, Harnaaz has stunned the world in beautiful ensembles, and she is far from stopping. And since most of them have been dresses and gowns, her recent desi look comes as a pleasant surprise.

In one of her latest looks, Harnaaz is seen posing in a gorgeous black and gold sequin sari with her Miss Universe crown as the ultimate accessory. Her black sari from Naeem Khan, which featured geometric-patterned gold sequins on the border, perfectly draped her form. She wore it with a sleeveless black and gold sequin blouse with cut-outs on the back and went bare on the accessories. Her perfectly wavy hair and dark, smokey eyes completed the look.

For another look from the shoot, she wore another Naeem Khan sequin black outfit. But this one was a gown with a plunging neckline and a hip-high slit. She pulled off the wet hair look with perfection. A pair of black strappy heels and golden earrings complemented this sultry look.

In yet another black velvet gown look, Harnaaz was seen channeling ‘70s Hollywood glam. The gown featured Opera gloved-sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a flattering slit. She completed this look with a pair of old school black heels with embellishments.

Photographer Fadil Berisha shared the BTS of the shoot, during which Harnaaz was seen in a sheer Naeem Khan dress with big floral motifs paired with a magnificent cape, also with floral motifs. She wore her hair in a grand updo with curls and waves.

