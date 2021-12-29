Miss Universe 2021 flashback: Harnaaz Sandhu shares her ‘favourite looks from the incredible journey’

Fresh from winning the crown and title of Miss Universe 2021, India’s Harnaaz Sandhu has been receiving a lot of love from around the world. Fans have been eager to learn more about her life, and her social media following has also surged.

Harnaaz, who has always maintained that she intends to make a difference in the world by encouraging young girls to follow their dreams, has been actively sharing her story by means of pictures and posts on various social media platforms. She has been quite vocal about the causes she supports in her interviews, too.

She recently shared a few unseen pictures from her time in Israel, right before she won the coveted title. Take a look.

The 21-year-old posted a series of photographs; in each of them she donned a different dress and carried a totally different look, showcasing her versatility as a model. “A quick flash back to the beautiful days spent in Israel, sharing my favourite looks from the incredible journey (sic),” she captioned the post.

In the first picture, Harnaaz looked ravishing in a powder blue gown with a plunging neckline. With her makeup on point, she wore her hair in waves and accessorised with matching blue teardrop earrings, looking every bit the diva that she is.

In another photo, she posed in a green brocade suit with pants and a dupatta, proudly flaunting her Miss Universe 2021 sash. Harnaaz also looked stunning in a flowery outfit, which comprised a crop top and pants.

The diva also posed in swimwear and in a maroon blazer gown with a thigh-high slit. Not a hair out of place and with her flawless makeup, she set some real fashion and beauty goals.

Which picture did you like best?

