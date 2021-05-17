Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza’s winning gown took ‘almost a year’ to make

Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza from Mexico dazzled in a shimmery fringe red gown while being crowned by the 2019 pageant winner Zozibini Tunzi.

Andrea’s befitting gown was designed by Ivis Lenin. The magnificent haute couture dress took almost a year to be put together, stylist Jacob de Alba revealed in an Instagram post.

Sharing further details about the outfit, he wrote that the silk tulle attire was hand-embroidered with more than 40,000 crystals “with a detail in fringes of Canutillo and crystals in the shape of arches, dispersed evenly.” The gown also featured “a slim oval neckline”.

“On the arm, you can see the fall of a thin layer in the shape of a V-neckline that makes this a unique and exquisite design!” he added.

Ivis Lenin also congratulated Andrea on winning the crown. He wrote, “We made history, we have our third Miss Universe thanks to the whole team.”

The designer added, “Thank you for trusting me and making me part of this dream that today is a reality. Mexico we have our third miss universe.”

Do you like the gown?