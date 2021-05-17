scorecardresearch
Monday, May 17, 2021
Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza's winning gown took 'almost a year' to make

Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza's gown was created by designer Ivis Lenin

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2021 10:30:53 pm
miss universeMiss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza wore a shimmery red gown. (Source: ivis_lenin/Instagram)

Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza from Mexico dazzled in a shimmery fringe red gown while being crowned by the 2019 pageant winner Zozibini Tunzi.

Andrea’s befitting gown was designed by Ivis Lenin. The magnificent haute couture dress took almost a year to be put together, stylist Jacob de Alba revealed in an Instagram post.

Sharing further details about the outfit, he wrote that the silk tulle attire was hand-embroidered with more than 40,000 crystals “with a detail in fringes of Canutillo and crystals in the shape of arches, dispersed evenly.” The gown also featured “a slim oval neckline”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jacob de Alba (@jacobdealba)

“On the arm, you can see the fall of a thin layer in the shape of a V-neckline that makes this a unique and exquisite design!” he added.

Also Read |‘Stop Asian Hate’: Miss Universe Singapore makes statement against racism with outfit

Ivis Lenin also congratulated Andrea on winning the crown. He wrote, “We made history, we have our third Miss Universe thanks to the whole team.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ivis Lenin Designer (@ivis_lenin)

The designer added, “Thank you for trusting me and making me part of this dream that today is a reality. Mexico we have our third miss universe.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ivis Lenin Designer (@ivis_lenin)

Do you like the gown?

