Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas: A look at her style diary

Anukreethy Vas at a press conference. (Source: Instagram) Anukreethy Vas at a press conference. (Source: Instagram)

After being crowned Femina Miss India 2018, Anukreethy Vas is India’s representative in Miss World 2019 pageant. While we still wait to see whether she will become the seventh Indian to bag the glory on that international platform, we follow the style statements of the 19-year-old.

Recently, we saw Vas in attendance at a press conference, and for her semi-formal appearance, the beauty queen picked a gold embellished mehendi green anarkali. Accessorising with statement earrings and her coveted crown, Vas rounded out her look with nude make-up and kohl-lined eyes.

While speaking to ANI she said that she is now concentrating on sincerely preparing for the Miss World event that will take place in China in December. “Now, I am working hard for the upcoming Miss World pageant. I am working with several experts and panellists to improve my weaknesses,” Vas added.

Here’s a look at Vas’ journey.

Congratulations to the Top 5 contenders of the Femina Miss India 2018 grand finale. Gayatri Bhardwaj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Stefy Patel, Anukreethy Vas, and Shreya Rao Kamavarapu. @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/mU13jH6aNF — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018

