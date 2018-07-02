Follow Us:
Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas: A look at her style diary

Recently, we saw Anukreethy Vas in attendance at a press conference, and for her semi-formal appearance, the beauty queen picked a gold embellished mehendi green anarkali. Check out the pictures here.

July 2, 2018
Anukreethy Vas, Anukreethy Vas Miss India World, Anukreethy Vas latest photos, Anukreethy Vas fashion, Anukreethy Vas ethnic style, indian express, indian express news Anukreethy Vas at a press conference. (Source: Instagram)

After being crowned Femina Miss India 2018, Anukreethy Vas is India’s representative in Miss World 2019 pageant. While we still wait to see whether she will become the seventh Indian to bag the glory on that international platform, we follow the style statements of the 19-year-old.

Recently, we saw Vas in attendance at a press conference, and for her semi-formal appearance, the beauty queen picked a gold embellished mehendi green anarkali. Accessorising with statement earrings and her coveted crown, Vas rounded out her look with nude make-up and kohl-lined eyes.

While speaking to ANI she said that she is now concentrating on sincerely preparing for the Miss World event that will take place in China in December. “Now, I am working hard for the upcoming Miss World pageant. I am working with several experts and panellists to improve my weaknesses,” Vas added.

Here’s a look at Vas’ journey.

 

What do you think about her style quotient? Let us know in the comments section below.

