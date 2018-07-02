Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas: A look at her style diary

After being crowned Femina Miss India 2018, Anukreethy Vas is India’s representative in Miss World 2019 pageant. While we still wait to see whether she will become the seventh Indian to bag the glory on that international platform, we follow the style statements of the 19-year-old.
Recently, we saw Vas in attendance at a press conference, and for her semi-formal appearance, the beauty queen picked a gold embellished mehendi green anarkali. Accessorising with statement earrings and her coveted crown, Vas rounded out her look with nude make-up and kohl-lined eyes.
ALSO READ | Miss India 2018: Anukreethy Vas won Beauty with a Purpose, here are other sub-contest winners
While speaking to ANI she said that she is now concentrating on sincerely preparing for the Miss World event that will take place in China in December. “Now, I am working hard for the upcoming Miss World pageant. I am working with several experts and panellists to improve my weaknesses,” Vas added.
ALSO READ | Miss India 2018: Tamil Nadu girl Anukreethy Vas wins the crown; and all other highlights you can’t miss
Here’s a look at Vas’ journey.
Congratulations @anukreethy_vas on winning @fbb_india Beauty With A Purpose sub contest. @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018 grand finale at @DomeIndia
Co powered by @Sephora_India and @DS_SilverPearls #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/YLZjHg0PSE
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
Congratulations to the top 5 of @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018.
Co powered by @Sephora_India and @DS_SilverPearls#MissIndiaFinale at @DomeIndia pic.twitter.com/buFRR8Gkt5
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
Congratulations to the Top 5 contenders of the Femina Miss India 2018 grand finale. Gayatri Bhardwaj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Stefy Patel, Anukreethy Vas, and Shreya Rao Kamavarapu. @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/mU13jH6aNF
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018
Congratulations to the winners of @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018
Co powered by @Sephora_India and @DS_SilverPearls#MissIndiaFinale at @DomeIndia pic.twitter.com/8DZqrxuNP1
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
What do you think about her style quotient? Let us know in the comments section below.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App