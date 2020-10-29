Mirzapur 2 promotions: Shweta Tripathi Sharma keeps it chic in a pantsuit

What do you think of her look? (Photo: battatawada/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

The latest season of web series Mirzapur has got everyone glued to their screens. But it is not only on the screen, we cannot take our eyes off Shweta Tripathi Sharma off-screen as well. That is because the actor, who is basking in the glory of the success of the show, is also giving major fashion goals while promoting it.

Styled by Pooja Sethi, the actor looked super stylish in a pistachio green pantsuit that featured a combination of two prints. Given that acing print on print isn’t the easiest thing, we must say that Shweta did a fabulous job!

While her blazer featured both floral and striped prints, her pants had stripes in black and taupe brown. Paired with chunky white Fila sneakers, the actor kept the look minimal with a messy updo and golden earrings.

However, she added a hint of colour with her purple eye shadow and glossy lips.

Prior to this, she was seen keeping it casual in a pair of denim shorts styled with a graphic white T-shirt and an oversized tie-dye shirt.

