Mirzapur 2 promotions: Rasika Dugal’s styling is in stark contrast, but we aren’t complaining

Rasika Dugal has a very relatable sense of fashion. The actor, who has been our go-to person for comfy yet stylish WFH looks, is back at giving fashion goals while e-promoting the second season of her show, Mirzapur. With an easy-going take on fashion, Rasika was seen in two contrasting looks, but we like how effortlessly she aced them both.

Take a look below to know more.

Rasika looked pretty in an Anarkali set by Mrunali Rao. Styled by Who Wore What When, the ensemble, which featured various floral motifs in hues of pink and red along with leaf prints, was paired with matching pants.

The outfit was accessorised with rustic silver jewellery comprising a choker and matching earrings. For footwear, she kept it simple with metallic strappy heels, while kohl-rimmed eyes and pale pink lips completed the look.

For her next look, Rasika went for a contemporary option — right from the colour palette to the tailoring and fit. Take a look below.

Also styled by Who Wore What When, the Manto actor aced this ankle-length dress by Notebook Official. What we really liked about the outfit was the unusual colour combination and wait for it — the pockets!

The look was completed with clear PVC mules, low ponytail and similar makeup.

Which look do you like more?

