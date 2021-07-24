scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020: India’s Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal, and her earrings grab attention

She was seen wearing beautiful and dainty Olympic-ring themed earrings, a gift from her mother

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2021 3:15:21 pm
mirabai chanu, mirabai chanu olympics, mirabai chanu earrings, mirabai chanu tokyo olympics, earrings, mirabai chanu olympics earrings, tokyo olympics, olympics, mirabai chanu silver medal, india tokyo olympics, india medal olympics, indian expressMirabai Chanu was seen sporting Olympics ring-shaped earrings. (Photo: Reuters)

Mirabai Chanu opened India’s medal counter on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics, as she clinched the country’s first silver medal in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting competition.

The Manipuri athlete showed immense grit and determination as she ended India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics.

Mirabai was seen breaking down in tears after achieving this historic feat. She later danced to celebrate her medal at the Olympics. Besides the euphoria, what caught our attention, were her earrings.

She was seen wearing beautiful and dainty Olympic-ring themed earrings. The gold-toned Olympic rings are believed to be a gift from her mother that she carried on her, along with an ever-cheerful face. It depicted her dedication and passion for the game.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chanu for her “stupendous performance” through his tweet.

Rahul Gandhi, too, tweeted his wishes for the athlete.

What do you have to say? 

