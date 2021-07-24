Tokyo Olympics 2020: India’s Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal, and her earrings grab attention

Mirabai Chanu opened India’s medal counter on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics, as she clinched the country’s first silver medal in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting competition.

The Manipuri athlete showed immense grit and determination as she ended India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics.

Mirabai was seen breaking down in tears after achieving this historic feat. She later danced to celebrate her medal at the Olympics. Besides the euphoria, what caught our attention, were her earrings.

She was seen wearing beautiful and dainty Olympic-ring themed earrings. The gold-toned Olympic rings are believed to be a gift from her mother that she carried on her, along with an ever-cheerful face. It depicted her dedication and passion for the game.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chanu for her “stupendous performance” through his tweet.

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

Rahul Gandhi, too, tweeted his wishes for the athlete.

Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu for our country’s first medal on the very first day. India is proud of her daughter. pic.twitter.com/iv70x7s8Od — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2021

