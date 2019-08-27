Mira Rajput keeps it stylish in a short red textured suit; see pics

The recently-concluded Lakme Fashion Week winter/festive 2019 was an extravagant event which saw the presence of many celebrities — some of who even walked the ramp. At the star-studded event, we also spotted Mira Rajput giving major fashion goals in a short red suit. Often spotted in casual wear, we loved her latest look, which we feel she carried off wonderfully.

Advertising

The low neckline and textured detailing on the ensemble made it an ideal pick for a night out. Walking hand in hand with husband Shahid Kapoor, we like how she accessorised the look with diamond earrings, a black clutch and a pair of red pumps, while opting for kohled eyes, nude lips and a tousled hairstyle to complete her look.

The Udta Punjab actor, on the other hand was seen in an all-white look which was rounded out with brown shoes.

Check her entire look here.

Over the weekend, the power couple celebrated their daughter Misha’s third birthday in Mumbai. For the occasion, Mira wore a pair of comfortable beige shorts with a classic white shirt, while Shahid went for a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black bomber jacket.

Advertising

The birthday girl looked lovely in a striped dress, while her brother Zain was dressed in head-to-toe camouflage and looked adorable with a bandana.

What do you think of her latest look?