Mira Rajput gives summer fashion goals in this maxi dress; see pics

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 9, 2020 8:50:39 pm
mira rajput, mira kapoor, mira rajput fitness secret, spices, mira rajpur diet, yoga, parenting mira rajput, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,What do you think of her look? (Source: Mira Rajput/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Mira Rajput, as we have said before, has a distinct style characterised by understated charm. She was recently spotted in an ensemble from Saaksha & Kinni, and much like always, looked absolutely gorgeous. The off-shoulder dress looked lovely on her, and the way it was cinched at the waist made it look neat. The attire oozed comfort, making it must-have summer wear.

The look was completed with nude make-up and untied hair.

Prior to this, Alia Bhatt was seen in a similar outfit by the designers. Alia had stepped out in a 3-tiered hand micro-pleated maxi dress.

Here are some of the pictures.

As both showed, the way to round off the look would be minimal make-up and even a flower to elevate it further.

What do you think of their looks?

