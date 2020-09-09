Mira Rajput gives summer fashion goals in this maxi dress; see pics

Mira Rajput, as we have said before, has a distinct style characterised by understated charm. She was recently spotted in an ensemble from Saaksha & Kinni, and much like always, looked absolutely gorgeous. The off-shoulder dress looked lovely on her, and the way it was cinched at the waist made it look neat. The attire oozed comfort, making it must-have summer wear.
The look was completed with nude make-up and untied hair.
Prior to this, Alia Bhatt was seen in a similar outfit by the designers. Alia had stepped out in a 3-tiered hand micro-pleated maxi dress.
Here are some of the pictures.
As both showed, the way to round off the look would be minimal make-up and even a flower to elevate it further.
What do you think of their looks?
