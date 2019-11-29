Mira Rajput’s dinner date looks have us hooked; see pics

What do you think of her recent looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla/Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Mira Rajput’s style can be described as classy and subtle. Though often seen in pastel shades and intricate embroideries when it comes to ethnic wear, the young mother can rock bold colours and western wear with equal ease. In short, she always has her fashion game on point.

So it isn’t surprising that she impressed us with her sartorial choices on two occasions recently. For a dinner date with singer Kanika Kapoor, Mira dazzled in a midnight blue silk satin dress which featured a cowl neckline and spaghetti straps. We love how she balanced the comfortable slip dress with a pair of statement heels that featured oversized polka-dotted bows, and a black chain link bag with rhinestone embellishment.

To complete her look, she took the classic route and wore simple diamond studs. She rounded it out with subtle smokey eyes and nude lips. She shared a picture of herself on Instagram and captioned the image: “Is it midnight yet?”.

On another occasion, we saw her have fun with stripes as she stepped out with her in-laws — husband Shahid Kapoor‘s father Pankaj Kapoor and wife Supriya Pathak — for dinner. She chose a striped halter neck blouse and teamed it with wide-legged black trousers.

The satin blouse featured a tie-up detail around the neck that instantly lifted her look. She completed her outfit with black heels and kept her accessories basic with a diamond tennis bracelet. A simple ponytail and pink lips were her beauty picks for the night out.

