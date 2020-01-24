From slip dress to ethnic wear, Mira Kapoor aces it all; see pics

Trust Mira Kapoor to ace everything when it comes to fashion. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Trust Mira Kapoor to ace everything when it comes to fashion. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

If we ever had to describe Mira Kapoor, we will go with — beauty with a classic taste in fashion. She caught everyone’s attention when she married Shahid Kapoor, and has not stopped ever since. From red carpet events to Bollywood parties, her style is chic, comfortable and elegant. Ahead, we decode her style and why not, as she has given us numerous reasons to update our wardrobe.

From pastel colours to muted tones, plunging necklines to statement sleeves, you must take a look at her distinct sartorial picks. Here’s why.

Mira looks ethereal in this body-hugging dress which features little flower prints and has an interesting sleeve detail — puff sleeves on one side and sleeveless on the other. The asymmetrical neckline added an oomph factor to the look. She keeps it minimal with a pair of nude pumps, light make-up and carefully blow dried hair.

There’s nothing like satin, and Mira rightly proves it so in this stunning slip dress which was styled with a pair of heels with bow detailing. The look was pulled together with a rectangular sling bag, while lightly contoured cheeks and a hint of nude lip gloss, added the finishing touches. She kept her accessories simple with a pair of studs.

You can never go wrong with black, and when it is a black sari you are bound to stand out. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Mira decided to shine in one. The Anamika Khanna ensemble was teamed with a sequined blouse and a gemstone necklace. She teamed the attire with open-toe black pumps and wore berry red lips along with kohl-rimmed eyes. We like how chic her entire ensemble turned out.

We love her in this halter neck sequined dress which was styled with a mini clutch and a chunky silver bracelet. For makeup, she went for soft waves, black smokey eyes and a nude lip while her bronzer highlighted her cheekbones perfectly.

Mira looks lovely in this floral printed white floor-length Anarkali by SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi. Neatly styled hair, classic eyeliner and pink lips rounded out the look. She accessorised with stone encrusted earrings, which went perfectly with the outfit.

Which is your favourite look?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd