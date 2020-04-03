Bookmark Mira Rajput’s ethnic looks for the next wedding season

Take a look at some of her amazing ethnic looks. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Take a look at some of her amazing ethnic looks. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Mira Rajput Kapoor has garnered fandom ever since the first picture from her wedding with Shahid Kapoor surfaced on the internet. And she continues to grab attention for, among other things, her sartorial choices. As we stay under lockdown, we decided to dig out some of her amazing ethnic looks which you could bookmark for the next wedding season.

Take a look.

The young mother is surely a fan of designer Anita Dongre’s creations, as we have seen her in the designer’s outfits more than once. At a wedding event, she wore an aqua lehenga with intricate embroidery that was teamed with a matching cap-sleeved blouse. The fuss-free lehenga will be a great choice for a reception or sangeet night. She opted for a layered necklace encrusted with coloured stones and a cocktail ring to accessorise her look. Opting for blow dried hair, Mira completed her make-up with kohled eyes and nude lips.

The six-yard seems to be a favourite, and we do not mind. Mira looked pretty in this Arpita Mehta champagne-hued lehenga sari for a wedding reception. The easy-on-the-eye hybrid creation came with a pre-stitched lehenga skirt and an attached draped dupatta in a wispy fabric to create the illusion of a pallu. Balancing the colour palette, she went for a stunning neckpiece encrusted with diamonds, pearls and emeralds, worn with matching earrings. She wore her hair in a lightly tousled blow-dry and upped her beauty game with glossy caramel lips and metallic eyeshadow.

Mira’s traditional choices reflect her love for simplicity and eye for detail. At a wedding in London, she picked a peach and mint Anarkali from AM:PM by Ankur Modi and Priyanka Modi from their couture collection. Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi picked a choker and heavy earrings, all from Jet Gems. As far as her beauty look is concerned, she kept it simple with natural dewy make-up, a soft pink lip shade and a tiny silver bindi. Her hair with beautiful soft curls is something we will always vouch for.

We also liked her ethnic look when she stepped out in Anita Dongre’s alchemy lehenga from her SS17 collection. The yellow and white gave out a lovely summer vibe, something which is best for day weddings.

She wore an Arpita Mehta creation at the London wedding too, and the off-shoulder blouse added a modern element to the traditionally embroidered lehenga. Kundan jewellery from Jet Gems rounded her look.

She was also spotted in a sari during Diwali celebrations, looking dazzling in a ruffle sari from Jade by Monica and Karishma. We like how the matching sequinned blouse added an element of bling to the look, which was styled by Delna Nallaseth. Accessory-wise, she kept it minimal with a pair of diamond danglers by Irasva, and a saphire ring from Amaris by Prerna Rajpal.

