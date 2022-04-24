Mira Kapoor’s latest look is all about the shimmery glam; see pictures

Mira Kapoor has a super elegant sense of style and is often seen in timeless silhouettes and elevated basics that she often amps up with statement pieces. Her wardrobe is super versatile as Mira dresses according to her mood and the occasion.

And her latest outfit, that she shared pictures of on Instagram, is all about that shimmery glam. For what looked like a night out, Mira made an unusual sartorial choice that completely stole the show! She wore a basic black blazer that she paired with the quirkiest pair of pants we have seen.

Take a look:

Mira shared the photos on Instagram with the caption, “Wear the pants but make it sexy 💋”

Her blazer and sheer, shimmery pants were from Other Label by EST and she carried a clutch from Bottega Venetta. She accessorised the look with dainty accessories, with stud earrings from Bling Sutra and rings from House of Shikha. She was styled by celebrity stylist Devki B.

She paired the plunging neck, oversized blazer with innerwear from Flirtatious India. She kept her hair tied up to exude a clean, minimal look, and completed it with a pair of black pumps.

