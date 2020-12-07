You won’t believe how much Mira Kapoor’s multicoloured t-shirt costs

Mira Kapoor recently wore this t-shirt by Pallavi SIngh. (Source: mira.kapoor/Instagram)

If you follow Mira Kapoor on social media, you may have seen her wearing a cosy multi-coloured top for one of the episodes of her Instagram live series ‘The Indian Edit’, where she is mostly seen wearing homegrown labels.

Take a look at it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Mira’s colourful cotton tee is from designer Pallavi Singh’s collection. But you will be surprised to know the cost of this “multi-scarp t-shirt” — it is a whopping Rs 9,640, as mentioned on the designer’s website arcvshbypallavisingh.com.

Read| From immunity to diet and fitness: Mira Rajput Kapoor reveals it all

Mira kept her look simple yet elegant with minimal makeup and open hair. She accessorised the tee with a pair of geometric gold earrings.

As much as we appreciate Mira’s overall look, would you ever like to spend so much money on just a t-shirt?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd