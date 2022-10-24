Mira Kapoor can carry off fashion trends with ease; here’s proof

Mira Kapoor plays with the basics but hardly goes cliché with her style. Needless to say, she has impeccable taste and does not shy away from experimenting with her looks, which are always a breath of fresh air. So, it is not surprising that Mira — who is also a fitness enthusiast — always serves fashion inspiration; and she did it yet again, this time in an all-black ensemble.

In a couple of pictures shared on Instagram, Mira looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black dress with statement sleeves and a semi-deep neckline. She paired the black outfit with a beautiful neckpiece, inspired by the Taj Mahal. In the accompanying caption, she wrote that the exquisite neckpiece was “making me feel truly Royal.”

Styled by Ami Patel, Mira Kapoor was a sight to behold as she completed the look with a contoured face, thick black eyeliner, smokey eyes, and wet hair.

Prior to this, while on a vacation with Shahid Kapoor and their children, she aced yet another timeless trend — backless dresses. In one of the clicks shared on Instagram, she was seen wearing a beautiful yellow backless dress as she posed for a picture against the sun.

Mira also shared photos from her Italian dinner date with her “Amore Mio”. “My favourite was the pizza with brie that I just couldn’t stop eating (crawled onto Shahid’s plate, too). And I’m so glad the hotel wasn’t far because girl, these boots are not meant for walking,” she captioned the post. For the date, Mira kept it simple in a pair of jeans teamed with a poncho sweater, and shiny black boots.

She also gave major beach vibes in a loose yellow shirt that she wore over a black bralette. Pairing it with simple white skirt and frizzy hair, she looked casually fashionable. “Beaches and peaches. It’s my jam,” she captioned the post.

Mira Kapoor in a pink outfit (Source: Instagram/@mira.kapoor) Mira Kapoor in a pink outfit (Source: Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

She even posted a picture, in a powder pink shirt — her face hidden behind a bunch of pretty flowers. We loved her sartorial pick.

