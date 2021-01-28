Mira Kapoor poses in a colourful outfit; can you guess the cost?

While vacationing in Goa, Mira Kapoor gave us some serious fashion goals, catching our attention with her classy outfit choices, one after another.

The celeb mother recently posed for a picture at Tulum Goa, at Baga, which she posted on Instagram. Mira wore a red and blue skirt and bustier by designers Saaksha and Kinni.

The chiffon outfit featured an abstract striped print — the skirt was pleated and asymmetric and the bustier fitted Mira well, accentuating her curves.

Mira wore her hair in a bun and looked pretty as she posed for the camera as the ocean provided a perfect backdrop.

Do you know how much the ensemble costs? The bustier is being sold for Rs 8,000, while the skirt costs Rs 12,000, on the designer duo’s official website. The cost of the full set is Rs 20,000 on the website.

The 26-year-old is quite a fashionista, who has time and again impressed us by experimenting with her looks, be it ethnic or western. Here are some of her other fashionable moments from her recent Goa vacation. Take a look:

Which of these looks do you like the most?