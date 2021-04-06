Mira Kapoor looks stunning in this printed swimsuit; see pic

April 6, 2021 10:50:31 am
Mira Kapoor surely has an imppecable taste in fashion. From ethnic wear to western outfits, she not only keeps experimenting with a variety of looks but also pulls them off well on most occasions.
This time, the 26-year-old exuded beach vibes as she posed in a translucent monokini in her latest Instagram picture. The mother kept it stylish in a printed one-shoulder swimsuit that featured a bow around the shoulder. She paired it with a matching stole with a gold border.
“Minutes before the mess,” Mira captioned the picture.
View this post on Instagram
Mira oozed oomph in the outfit that she teamed with a pair of oversized blue shades and white sandals. She accessorised the look with hoops and tied her hair in a ponytail.
Mira’s look was appreciated by people from the fashion industry. Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “You are never a mess!”
Fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri also commented, “Hot”.
Meanwhile, husband Shahid Kapoor also shared his look from the pool. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of Mira’s look?
-
-