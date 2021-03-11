scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Mira Kapoor's latest outfit reminds us of Alia Bhatt's look from two years ago

Mira Kapoor knows how to keep it fashionable at all times; here's proof

March 11, 2021 3:50:40 pm
What do you think of her look? (Photo: Mira Kapoor/ Instagram)

Mira Kapoor often shares her OOTD details, whether it is from a friend’s wedding or a lazy day at home. Recently, she once again took to social media to share snippets from a party where she was seen wearing a stunning multicoloured sari.

All smiles for the photos, Mira was seen posing with her friends in a photo which she captioned, ‘Blurry nights are the best 🎷.

READ |This is what Mira Kapoor does to revitalise her skin; check it out

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

In the photos, Mira was seen wearing a colourful striped sari — which featured sequin work — styled with a midnight blue sequin blouse. While sequin on sequin can be tricky to ace, Mira looked absolutely dazzling.

ALSO READ |Mira Kapoor poses in a colourful outfit; can you guess the cost?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

The look was completed with hair styled in soft curls, seamlessly blended smokey eyes, and nude lip colour. For accessories, she kept it simple with a pair of rhinestone danglers.

READ |From immunity to diet and fitness: Mira Rajput Kapoor reveals it all

However, we could not help but notice that Mira’s sari resembled Alia Bhatt’s outfit for the Star Screen Awards 2019.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the sari replete with a thin sequin border was also styled with a cut sleeves sequin blouse. With Alia’s hair neatly done in a bun, she too had just paired it with earrings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

IN PHOTOS |Mira Kapoor reveals Shahid's most annoying habit, her crush, go-to snack and much more

What do you think of the two strikingly similar looks?

