Mira Kapoor’s latest outfit reminds us of Alia Bhatt’s look from two years ago

Mira Kapoor often shares her OOTD details, whether it is from a friend’s wedding or a lazy day at home. Recently, she once again took to social media to share snippets from a party where she was seen wearing a stunning multicoloured sari.
All smiles for the photos, Mira was seen posing with her friends in a photo which she captioned, ‘Blurry nights are the best 🎷.
In the photos, Mira was seen wearing a colourful striped sari — which featured sequin work — styled with a midnight blue sequin blouse. While sequin on sequin can be tricky to ace, Mira looked absolutely dazzling.
The look was completed with hair styled in soft curls, seamlessly blended smokey eyes, and nude lip colour. For accessories, she kept it simple with a pair of rhinestone danglers.
However, we could not help but notice that Mira’s sari resembled Alia Bhatt’s outfit for the Star Screen Awards 2019.
Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the sari replete with a thin sequin border was also styled with a cut sleeves sequin blouse. With Alia’s hair neatly done in a bun, she too had just paired it with earrings.
What do you think of the two strikingly similar looks?
