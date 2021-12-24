Mira Kapoor exudes grace in recent pictures; check them out

Mira Kapoor, who is extremely active on social media, regularly shares fitness updates and wellness tips with her followers. But it cannot be denied that Mira is also a bona fide fashionista who does not shy away from experimenting with her style, and set massive sartorial goals.

So when she recently shared some of her latest looks on Instagram, we just could not keep calm!

Seen dressed in exquisite creations by designer Jayanti Reddy, Mira showed how to do the traditional look right. The extensive use of embroidery, luxurious fabrics and jewel-toned colours in her outfits ensured each look stood out and how. To know what we are talking about, keep scrolling:

In the first picture, Mira looked elegant in a silk sari, which was a blend of classic and modern. The handcrafted sari, according to the designer’s Instagram page, embodied “glamour, grace, and allure.” She accessorised the six yards with a stunning headpiece that added to the charm of the look.

In another look, she exuded royal elegance in a deep blue lehenga set that featured intricate zardozi embroidery which “complements my personal style”, Mira said.

We like how her hair, make-up and jewellery did not overpower the gorgeous ensemble. Take a look at the outfit below:

She also looked equally stunning in a mustard yellow lehenga set styled with a red blouse. The outfit was heavily embellished with embroidery and looked stunning to say the least. She chose polki as her pick of accessories and hence her caption, “A polki for your thoughts? #jewelleryaddict”

Take a look here:

Here’s hoping that Mira keeps up her dalliance with fashion and graces us with more stunning looks from her repertoire!

