Mira Kapoor and Mouni Roy love this floral co-ord set; check it out

Mouni Roy and Mira Kapoor have a distinct sense of style. While we often spot Mouni flaunting her enviable glamorous fashion choices, Mira usually leans more towards comfy chic ensembles. This time, however, the two of them donned a similar ensemble — a floral co-ord set.

To know how these two fashionable divas styled the same outfit, read on!

Mira wore the multicoloured floral printed ruffled top paired with a matching ruffled skirt for Shahid Kapoor‘s fun outdoor birthday bash.

She left her hair open and accessorised the look with a pair of golden hoop earrings. Sleek eyeliner, a hint of blush and nude pink lip shade added the finishing touches.

Mouni, on the other hand, opted for the similar tube and skirt set for a date night with husband Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni Roy with husband Suraj Nambiar. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy with husband Suraj Nambiar. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Brahmastra actor teamed the look with a pair of black stilettos and a black sling bag. She ditched all accessories and rounded off the look with winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour.

Mouni and Mira showed us how to take this floral co-ord set from Zara from day to night with ease! What do you think?

