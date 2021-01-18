Mindy Kaling’s Instagram account is a treasure trove of fashion tips

What do you think about The Office actor's choices? (Photo: Mindy Kaling/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Miny Kaling does not need an introduction. If you are a fan of The Office, chances are that you are already excited to know what we have in store for you. Because who doesn’t love Kelly Kapoor!

However, if like us, you too are a fan of not only her acting skills but also her fashion sense, then look no further. Here are the top four fashion tips from the actor’s Instagram to help you ace your style game without putting in much effort.

Match your clothes with your face masks

Face masks have officially become a fashion accessory. Thus, there is no better time to take note of this tip. Either go for a plain black mask or match it with the colour scheme of your outfit. For example, if you are wearing a dark blue dress, opt for a light(er) blue face mask.

Amp up your look with boots

Whether you wear it with a dress or a pair of basic denim, boots will take your look from 0 to 10 in no time. Here, Mindy looks stunning in an Alexander McQueen dress paired with basic black boots.

Co-ord separates for a chic look

“Two-piece tie-dye sweatsuits are on the shortlist of things I hope we don’t leave behind in 2020”, Mindy captioned her picture. And we agree! Co-ord sets are the easiest way to make a statement without any effort.

Go all out with sequins!

Have a party? Wear sequins. Neither do they require a lot of styling, nor are they ever going out of trend. So make some space in your wardrobe for a sequin top or dress to dazzle the night away.

