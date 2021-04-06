scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Celeb twinning: Mindy Kaling’s SAG awards outfit reminds us of Deepika Padukone’s look from last year

The two actors were seen in a creation by Australian fashion designer Alex Perry. Take a look at the pictures

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 6, 2021 5:30:57 pm
What do you think about their looks? (Photo: Shaalena Nathani, Mindy Kaling/ Instagram, designed by avbhishek Mitra)

Many celebs opt for Australian fashion designer Alex Perry’s designs, whether it is for a red carpet event or an awards ceremony. Fitted outfits with sharp cuts and distinct silhouttes tailored to perfection are how his designs can be best described. So it is not surprising that not only Hollywood, but even Bollywood celebs swear by his outfits. And well, as a result of which, we recently spotted a case of accidental celeb twinning!

PHOTOS |SAG Awards fashion: From Mindy Kaling to Nicole Kidman, a look at who wore what

At the SAG Awards, actor Mindy Kaling was seen in a cobalt blue gown by the designer. Take a look at her pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Mindy, who revealed that she “got waaaay too excited to dress up”, accessorised her look with diamond rings and teardrop earrings. To complete her look, she went for a sleek blowdry and opted for a classic mauve nude lip.

But the moment we saw her on our screens, we were instantly reminded of Deepika Padukone’s look from last year, from when she was conferred with the prestigious Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum 2020 in Switzerland.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Deepika’s outfit — also by Alex Perry — though in a different shade, featured the same cut, rectangular neckline, and majestic cape-like sleeves.

READ |Priyanka Chopra’s latest look in red reminds us of Kim Kardashian’s Halloween look from last year

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

The look was completed with a sharp winged eyeliner paired with a metallic grey eye shadow, nude lip colour, and a stunning pair of earrings. She was styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani.

What do you think of the two looks?

