Celeb twinning: Mindy Kaling’s SAG awards outfit reminds us of Deepika Padukone’s look from last year

What do you think about their looks?

Many celebs opt for Australian fashion designer Alex Perry’s designs, whether it is for a red carpet event or an awards ceremony. Fitted outfits with sharp cuts and distinct silhouttes tailored to perfection are how his designs can be best described. So it is not surprising that not only Hollywood, but even Bollywood celebs swear by his outfits. And well, as a result of which, we recently spotted a case of accidental celeb twinning!

At the SAG Awards, actor Mindy Kaling was seen in a cobalt blue gown by the designer. Take a look at her pictures below:

Mindy, who revealed that she “got waaaay too excited to dress up”, accessorised her look with diamond rings and teardrop earrings. To complete her look, she went for a sleek blowdry and opted for a classic mauve nude lip.

But the moment we saw her on our screens, we were instantly reminded of Deepika Padukone’s look from last year, from when she was conferred with the prestigious Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum 2020 in Switzerland.

Deepika’s outfit — also by Alex Perry — though in a different shade, featured the same cut, rectangular neckline, and majestic cape-like sleeves.

The look was completed with a sharp winged eyeliner paired with a metallic grey eye shadow, nude lip colour, and a stunning pair of earrings. She was styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani.

What do you think of the two looks?

