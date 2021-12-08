scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
People’s Choice Awards 2021: Mindy Kaling aces red carpet fashion in a sequin gown

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Halle Berry, Christina Aguilera were also in attendance at this year’s gala.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 8, 2021 7:30:21 pm
Mindy-Kaling-1200The comedian's fashion game was on point. (Photo: Instagram/@mindykaling)

Actor, comedian, and producer of the wildly popular show Never Have I Ever, Mindy Kaling, channeled old school Hollywood glamour and aced red carpet fashion at the recently-held People’s Choice Awards 2021.

ALSO READ |Diwali celebrations: Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, Lilly Singh nail ethnic looks

She attended the star-studded event in a gorgeous, sequin gown completed with understated yet flattering make-up that left us thoroughly impressed.

With all eyes on her, Mindy made a dazzling appearance in a black shimmer gown by Pamella Rolland that featured a plunging neckline with crystal detailing. Take a look here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The 42 year old star opted for black stilettos, as she left her tresses open and completed the look with a mauve lipstick.

Sharing her look for the night, she shared a picture with the caption: “So honored to attend the People’s Choice Awards for @neverhaveiever and show some tasteful torso skin courtesy of @pamellaroland, whom I love. ✨💙”.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by pamella roland (@pamellaroland)

ALSO READ |Mindy Kaling shares important health update and makes it fashionable, too

Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Halle Berry, Christina Aguilera were also in attendance at this year’s gala.

