People’s Choice Awards 2021: Mindy Kaling aces red carpet fashion in a sequin gown

Actor, comedian, and producer of the wildly popular show Never Have I Ever, Mindy Kaling, channeled old school Hollywood glamour and aced red carpet fashion at the recently-held People’s Choice Awards 2021.
She attended the star-studded event in a gorgeous, sequin gown completed with understated yet flattering make-up that left us thoroughly impressed.
With all eyes on her, Mindy made a dazzling appearance in a black shimmer gown by Pamella Rolland that featured a plunging neckline with crystal detailing. Take a look here:
The 42 year old star opted for black stilettos, as she left her tresses open and completed the look with a mauve lipstick.
Sharing her look for the night, she shared a picture with the caption: “So honored to attend the People’s Choice Awards for @neverhaveiever and show some tasteful torso skin courtesy of @pamellaroland, whom I love. ✨💙”.
Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Halle Berry, Christina Aguilera were also in attendance at this year’s gala.
