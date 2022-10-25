scorecardresearch
Mindy Kaling looks like a ‘desi’ princess as she celebrates Diwali in Falguni Peacock creations

"The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognising togetherness, redemption... and new clothes!" wrote actor Mindy Kaling

Diwali, Diwali celebrations, Diwali 2022, Diwali fashion, Mindy Kaling, Mindy Kaling news, Mindy Kaling fashion, Mindy Kaling Diwali attire, Mindy Kaling in Falguni Peacock, indian express newsMindy Kaling transformed into a desi princess for Diwali celebrations; wouldn't you agree? (Photos: Instagram/@mindykaling)

The festival of Diwali — just like many other Indian festivals — demands dressing up, for it is usually a cultural extravaganza. This year was no different as many celebrities made head-turning sartorial statements. Among them was Mindy Kaling, an American actor, who often talks about her Indian roots on social media.

The ‘Office‘ star, who stays close to her Indian-ness through food, also embraces the culture through her fashion choices. Often advocating for representation, the co-creator of Netflix’s comedy-drama series ‘Never Have I Ever‘ is seen dressed in saris and lehengas on special occasions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

For Diwali this year, Kaling wore two sets of outfits by ace designer Falguni Peacock. One of them was a pastel blue dress with silver detailing throughout. It featured sheer long sleeves and a plunging V-neck design along with a full skirt. The 43-year-old accessorised it with a floral neck-piece, believed to be from Sethi Couture, and a pair of diamond earrings.

The mother-of-two styled her long hair in a side braid and for makeup, she chose to keep it simple with foundation, a soft pink lipstick, and smokey eyes. The overall look reminded us of Disney’s Princess Jasmine.

Kaling then slipped into another dress, which looked like a lehenga set. The teal green attire comprised a choli with heavy gold work and long sleeves, matching lehenga and dupatta. The actor wore the same hair and changed into a pair of gold chandelier earrings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

In the accompanying caption she wrote, “Diwali week is especially thrilling this year because there are so many fun events for me and my family. The festival of lights is a beautiful holiday for recognising togetherness, redemption… and new clothes!”

She added that she feels “lucky to share fashion from some of the most incredibly talented Indian designers.” “Today I’m wearing @falgunipeacock, introduced to me by my friend @anjula_acharia. Falguni makes clothing that transforms me into my most glamorous, confident self.”

Actor and close friend Reese Witherspoon commented on the photos, “Insanely gorg!”

What do you think of these looks?

