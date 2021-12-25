Mindy Kaling is ‘obsessed’ with this Indian outfit; check it out here

Actor, producer and comedian Mindy Kaling is a woman of many talents. Her bold sartorial choices have kept us on our toes this year. From throwing a star-studded Diwali party to gracing red-carpet events with panache, the actor continued to woo us with her stunning ensembles.

Mindy, who is a daughter to Indian immigrants, is a strong proponent of celebrating her cultural heritage. She recently wore an outfit by Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika that she’s “obsessed” with and we just can’t take our eyes off of her.

She took to Instagram to post a picture and gush about her outfit. Take a look here:

Mindy’s skirt-top set looked like the perfect ensemble for someone trying to highlight contemporary Indian ethnic fashion. The short top featured shades of blue, green and red, all stitched together on glittery fabric while the lavender coloured skirt was heavily embellished with white pearls and crystals. It looked stunning, to say the least.

She beamed while she posed for the photos and gave us a good look at her hair, make-up and accessories. She accessorised the outfit with gold bangles and left her hair open in soft waves. The ensemble was paired with bright pink heels studded with crystals.

The actor revealed that she wasn’t an expert at tying sarees, the outfit of choice for most Indian ethnic wear. She struggled to drape the 6 yards of elegance and hence, appreciated the colourful and gorgeous skirt-top set from the Indian fashion label.

”Sometimes it’s a challenge to get ready for formal Indian events since I don’t have a ton of experience tying a sari. I’m like glued to YouTube with a dozen safety pins in my mouth,” she wrote.

Mindy added, ”That’s why I’m obsessed with my new gorgeous @papadontpreachbyshubhika outfit which is so chic and joyously Indian and embellished with the most beautiful crystals… but is also a glittery skirt and a top! I never want to take it off!”

