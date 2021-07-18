Mimi promotions: Kriti Sanon is impressive in her fashion choices

July 18, 2021 8:50:06 pm
Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi is all set to drop and the actor has been busy promoting the film. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Sanon was seen in a number of looks, with each looking better than the previous. In one instance she was spotted in a beige colour ensemble from the label House Of CB and Aak:Ch. It consisted of a corset-styled top teamed with a matching pencil skirt.
The look was further accessorised with dainty jewellery and completed with minimal make-up. Check out the pictures here.
In the second look, she was spotted in an ensemble from Nasty Gal. It consisted of a deep-neck white top which was paired with a matching white-bottom pants. This was further teamed with a polka-dotted off-shoulder sheer jacket which did not really work. The red stilettos, however, worked. Check out the pictures here.
In another instance, she looked ravishing in a midnight blue velvet dress. The outfit really complemented her svelte frame and the make-up also worked wonders. Check out the pictures here.
In the final look, she was seen in an outfit from Naeem Khan. The knotted shirt was teamed with off-white pants. It was further cinched with a broad crimson belt. The look was completed with a messy hairdo and a bright-red lipstick.
Check out the pictures here.
What do you think of her looks?
