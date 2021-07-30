scorecardresearch
Friday, July 30, 2021
Mimi promotions: Kriti Sanon gives a chic spin to the monochrome look

Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi recently released and the actor has been garnering praise for her performance. But she is also promoting it and giving us major fashion goals!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2021 10:30:46 am
What do you think of her looks? (Source: Sukriti Grover/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon has been riding high on the success of her recently-released film Mimi. Busy promoting the same, she is also giving us major fashion goals, and it was no different this time.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, she was spotted in a neon green sequin outfit from the label Alina Anwar Couture.

The body-hugging outfit complemented her svelte frame as the look was completed with hair parted at the centre and bright stilettos from Katmaconie that added a pop of colour to the look!

Check out the pictures here.

In the second instance, she was seen in a rust wraparound dress which was teamed with a matching belt cinched at the waist. Also styled by Sukriti Grover, the look was completed with hair tied in a messy top-knot and stilettos.

ALSO READ |Kriti Sanon has impeccable style, is a delight to dress: Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover

What further worked for the look was her on-point make-up. Smokey eyes and filled-in eyebrows went well with the overall book. Also, it is always a smart decision to ditch accessories when you want your outfit to do all the talking.

What do you think of her recent looks?

