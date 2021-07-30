Mimi promotions: Kriti Sanon gives a chic spin to the monochrome look

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Sukriti Grover/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon has been riding high on the success of her recently-released film Mimi. Busy promoting the same, she is also giving us major fashion goals, and it was no different this time.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, she was spotted in a neon green sequin outfit from the label Alina Anwar Couture.

The body-hugging outfit complemented her svelte frame as the look was completed with hair parted at the centre and bright stilettos from Katmaconie that added a pop of colour to the look!

Check out the pictures here.

In the second instance, she was seen in a rust wraparound dress which was teamed with a matching belt cinched at the waist. Also styled by Sukriti Grover, the look was completed with hair tied in a messy top-knot and stilettos.

What further worked for the look was her on-point make-up. Smokey eyes and filled-in eyebrows went well with the overall book. Also, it is always a smart decision to ditch accessories when you want your outfit to do all the talking.

What do you think of her recent looks?