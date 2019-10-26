A millennial girl’s fashion choice for this festive season

The festive season has just begun. It’s the perfect time to upgrade your arsenal with fusion wear and ethnic dresses to avoid the last-minute chaos. With the number of get-togethers, parties and puja invite coming in – you, of course, need to upgrade your style quotient with a twist of Indo-western in your appearance.

The ethnic trend this season is mostly about intricate threadworks, embracing cuts, soft silhouettes and subtle details of beadworks and sequins to add that warmth of festival to your look. The new age ethnic styles are high on breathable fabrics and sheer elegance which makes you adore the refreshing look for the season. Here are 5 things to keep in mind when going fashionably festive this season.

Kurta Sets in refreshing colours

The subtle details of the chiffon kurta in earthy tones and the asymmetric hemline is best paired with silk straight pants in refreshing colours like sea greens and turquoise to bring out that festive vibe. While the fabrics extend utter comfort, the subtle shine of silk pant lives up to the festive feels. Pairing it up with silver accessories and strap sandals will make you look nothing less than regal.

Flowy maxi dresses

Soft silhouettes of maxi dresses appeal the most when they embrace your body shape with their free fall. Embrace the warmth of colours like maroons and reds to add some drama to your look. The soft fall and feel free of the maxi dress do the rest for you. Pair the dress with a strap belt and hoards of jewellery to make them look more dramatic.

Elegance has a new shade

Grey is surprisingly the colour of the season bringing together a fun and festive look with all the intricate embroidered details and lace touch. The seamless maxi dress with lace finish can be your perfect bet for festive day or evening looks where you want to sit amidst the loved ones and have a fun time together. Pair it up with juttis and statement earrings when you head out!

Bright colours always work

The charm of yellow and off-white kurta with subtle embroidery details and straight pants reveres a chic look. Pair it with juttis and accessories like earrings, watch or anklets to complete the look.

Let pastels sparkle you up

Maximize on the festive vibe with pastel shades and excruciate printed details on your dress. With the right accessories, this dress can be your ultimate pick for celebrating the festivities with glamour.