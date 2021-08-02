scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 02, 2021
Must Read

We can’t take our eyes off Milind Soman in this all-black look; see pics

"Geared up for #supermodeloftheyear season 2. Are you ready?" Milind Soman wrote on Instagram.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2021 7:10:08 pm
milind somanMilind Soman wore a faux leather trench coat. (Source: milindrunning/Instagram)

Milind Soman is ageing like fine wine and his latest photoshoot has proved it once again. The 55-year-old actor looked absolutely stunning in an all-black ensemble that he wore for Supermodel of the Year 2.

Milind paired a black turtle neck tee with matching skinny pants. What made the look even more classy was the faux leather trench coat he opted for.

Geared up for #supermodeloftheyear season 2. Are you ready?” Milind wrote on Instagram alongside a video in which he is seen posing in the outfit. Check it out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

The tailored trench, with satin lining inside, is from designer Akshat Bansal’s brand Bloni.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |‘How are you even a real human?’: Anusha Dandekar reacts to Milind Soman’s throwback photo

The look was completed with a pair of black shoes; not to mention the actor’s perfectly trimmed salt-and-pepper hair and beard, which went really well with the look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BLONI (@bloni.atelier)

Milind’s look was styled by Bidisha Kohli. Earlier, Malaika Arora also shared her look from a photoshoot for the show — she looked breathtaking in a gold and silver dress.

If you are wondering how much the trench coat costs, it is priced at Rs 27,200 on perniaspopupshop.com.

Overall, Milind looked dapper in the ensemble. What do you think?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Friendship Day 2021, Happy Friendship Day, celebrating Friendship Day in the pandemic, what Friendship Day means to youngsters, International Friendship Day, Indian Express, Indian Express.com
Friendship Day 2021: Celebrating the meaning of friendship in the pandemic

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 02: Latest News

Advertisement