We can’t take our eyes off Milind Soman in this all-black look; see pics

Milind Soman is ageing like fine wine and his latest photoshoot has proved it once again. The 55-year-old actor looked absolutely stunning in an all-black ensemble that he wore for Supermodel of the Year 2.

Milind paired a black turtle neck tee with matching skinny pants. What made the look even more classy was the faux leather trench coat he opted for.

“Geared up for #supermodeloftheyear season 2. Are you ready?” Milind wrote on Instagram alongside a video in which he is seen posing in the outfit. Check it out:

The tailored trench, with satin lining inside, is from designer Akshat Bansal’s brand Bloni.

The look was completed with a pair of black shoes; not to mention the actor’s perfectly trimmed salt-and-pepper hair and beard, which went really well with the look.

Milind’s look was styled by Bidisha Kohli. Earlier, Malaika Arora also shared her look from a photoshoot for the show — she looked breathtaking in a gold and silver dress.

If you are wondering how much the trench coat costs, it is priced at Rs 27,200 on perniaspopupshop.com.

Overall, Milind looked dapper in the ensemble. What do you think?