Milind Soman looks like ‘gladiator’ in throwback picture; take a look

Updated: May 7, 2021 3:56:35 pm
Milind Soman has been a heartthrob since his early modelling years, and not without reason. The 55-year-old who continues to look dashing to date once again reminded us of the time with a throwback photo.
The Paurashpur actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of a photoshoot from 1991, in which he is seen wearing a pair of black spandex shorts paired with an intricately embroidered Kashmiri textile thrown over his shoulders like a robe. What added to the oomph was his chiseled body that peeked through the ensemble, not to mention his intense-looking eyes.
“…1991…some really beautiful old Kashmiri textiles, a pair of black spandex shorts, hard Delhi sun @bharatsikkastudio… and me!” the Four More Shots Please! actor wrote. Take a look:
While wife Ankita reacted to the picture by saying “yumm”, Anaita Shroff Adajania called him a “gladiator”.
When netizens speculated about the secret behind his fitness, Milind wrote, “…no gym. Bodyweight yes of course. Never targeting specific body parts. If you swim 50-60km a week for 10 years you will see what happens.”
He added, “No vitamins or supplements. EVER.”
Meanwhile, the fitness enthusiast, who recently recovered from COVID-19 has resumed his workout routine to stay healthy and in shape. He also shared that he is now spending gadget-free Sundays to reduce stress.
