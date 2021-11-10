Milind Soman wins Best Vegan Fashion Style Icon at PETA India’s Vegan Fashion Awards 2021

Actor and supermodel Milind Soman has been named the ‘Best Vegan Fashion Style Icon’ at PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India’s Vegan Fashion Awards 2021.

Soman has been an advocate of animal welfare and has often highlighted the need to raise ones voice against animal cruelty. “No leather, no silk, no wool,” Milind wrote on Instagram in March 2019. “No pain caused to animals just to satisfy human vanity. If you care, this is the alternative.”

Other awardees included luxury footwear brand Empyrean Luxury winning Compassionate Business Award, Alia Bhatt’s clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma winning Best Vegan Kidswear Brand, and Kunal Avanti and Sunny Leone’s I Am Animal’s stylish sportswear brand winning Best Vegan Activewear.

“This year, we recognised incredible vegan clothing and accessory brands and stars advancing vegan fashion,” PETA India said on Instagram.

From silk-free saris to leather-free bags, wallets, and shoes, it’s easier than ever to get a fashion-forward look that leaves cruelty to animals in the past, Monica Chopra, PETA India senior media and celebrity projects coordinator, said in a press statement.

Notably, the 2017 Pulse of the Fashion Industry report revealed that leather, silk, and wool are among the most polluting materials in fashion. As per PETA India, turning animal skin into garments requires massive amounts of energy and dangerous chemicals that damage the environment.

“The winners of PETA India’s awards prove that the future of Indian fashion is vegan,” Chopra added.

The awards also saw 33 designers pledging to go leather-free following a letter from Lakme Fashion Week, the Fashion Design Council of India, and PETA India.

