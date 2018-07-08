Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar give couple goals in their recent photo shoot

Styled by Akshay Tyagi, both Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar appeared in various looks for a handbag brand recently. (Source: File Photo) Styled by Akshay Tyagi, both Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar appeared in various looks for a handbag brand recently. (Source: File Photo)

Earlier this year Milind Soman broke several hearts and married Ankita Konwar in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. Pictures of the couple were shared on social media soon after. The couple was recently shot by conceptual fashion photographer Victoria Krundysheva for a handbag brand. Styled by Akshay Tyagi, both Soman and Konwar appeared in various looks. In one of the pictures they could be seen lying down in a park, relaxed while in another, they appear in a space far removed from the present time, standing near trains and amidst a haze of smoke.

Bold colours marked the first picture. Soman looked dapper in a ruffle brown shirt. It was teamed up with a suit and a pair of trousers while Konwar looked lovely in a long floy floral dress.

The other two pictures were relatively more sombre and dark, with black being the predominant colour. Soman wearing a silk black embroidered shirt looked sharp and it was difficult to take one’s eyes from him. Konwar, on the other hand wore a black dress with a train and carried it off effortlessly.

Earlier this year, the couple was at the receiving end of a lot of backlashes when they got married. Their age difference did not go down too well with people on social media and many took a dig at Soman for marrying a woman younger than him. Turning a deaf ear to all, they tied the knot and it goes without saying that they have been giving us fitness and fashion goals.

