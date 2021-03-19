Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar look striking in PETA India lookbook showcase

At the ongoing FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, the world of fashion and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India continued its collaboration with the Sustainable Fashion Day, as part of which leather-free creations were promoted.

The lookbook, curated from various brands, featured actor Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar — both of whom have been vocal ambassadors of PETA India. “With so many wonderful vegan shoes, bags, and jackets available today, nobody has to hurt animals for clothing and accessories. The designers and brands showcased in PETA India’s Vegan fashion Look Book know compassion is always in fashion,” Sachin Bangera., PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Lakme Fashion Week and FDCI to present joint fashion week from March 16-21

“Every time we wear vegan, we are choosing to be kind. I’ve teamed up with my friends at PETA India to showcase some of the many luxurious Vegan, eco-friendly materials available these days at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week” Milind Soman, who looked dapper in the wide range of outfits, from ethnic to athleisure, said.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday to turn showstopper for FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week ‘phygital’ edition finale

“PETA India’s Vegan fashion Look Book is about showing how easy it is to look killer without killing animals,” Konwar said.

Milind Soman looked dapper in this blazer. (Source: PR Handout) Milind Soman looked dapper in this blazer. (Source: PR Handout)

The garments showcased were created without fur, leather, wool, exotic skins, cashmere, mohair or silk. The designers involved in this project were Proyog, Daisy Days, Urvashi Kaur, Outhouse, Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika, The Frou Frou Studio, Azga, Equiivalence, Ethik, Mati, Strey, A Big Indian Story, Paaduk’s, Countrymade, Kunal Anil Tanna, Jenjum Gadi, No Nasties among others.

The couple cut a sharp picture as they posed in earthy colours and different styles of outfits.

The couple posed for the shutterbugs. (Source: PR Handout) The couple posed for the shutterbugs. (Source: PR Handout)

They also posed wearing altheisure . (Source: PR Handout) They also posed wearing altheisure . (Source: PR Handout)

Ankita looked lovely in a halter-neck red dress with pockets. The look was pulled together with hair closely braided.

Ankita looked pretty in this red dress. (Source: PR Handout) Ankita looked pretty in this red dress. (Source: PR Handout)

In another look, she was seen in a dress with ruffled details which was styled with softly curled hair and chic jewellery.

“Be comfortable in your own skin and let animals keep theirs,” Ankita said. (Source: PR Handout) “Be comfortable in your own skin and let animals keep theirs,” Ankita said. (Source: PR Handout)

In a video shared by Lakme Fashion Week, the couple spoke about the need to protect animals. “Be comfortable in your own skin and let animals keep theirs,” Ankita said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

What do you think about their looks?