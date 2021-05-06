Only Miley Cyrus can pull off this over-the-top pair of sheer pants; see pics

Miley Cyrus stunned in a pair of sheer pants in one of her recent appearances. (Source: mileycyrus/Instagram)

When it comes to offbeat fashion, you can rely on Miley Cyrus for some really quirky looks. The 28-year-old singer does not shy away from experimenting with her style, and also manages to pull it off on most occasions.

This time, the Angels Like You singer turned heads in yet another over-the-top piece of clothing. She took to Instagram to share a picture of her wearing skinny sheer pants featuring sequin embroidery and black feather trimmings below the knee. Take a look:

The feather pants are from French designer Alexandre Vauthier’s collection.

The singer paired the OTT pants with a sleeveless white tee. Keeping her quirk intact, she accessorised it with elbow-length black latex gloves and layers of silver and gold jewellery. She completed the look with a pair of oversized shades and black platform shoes, as she flaunted her signature mullet hairstyle.

Miley’s ensemble was put together by Bradley Kenneth.

