Saturday, February 22, 2020
Milan Fashion Week: Moschino’s ‘let them wear cake’ theme is as sweet as it gets

Do we call it a catwalk or a cakewalk?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 22, 2020 3:32:22 pm
Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 Moschino, Moschino Jeremy scott Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 let them eat cake, fashion, indian express Frosting on the arms, dresses with a sponge-effect, Moschino’s show was as yummy as it gets. (Photo: AP)

Moschino’s fun and wacky show took the Milan Fashion Week by storm. To begin with, the designer went full-blown Marie Antoinette in an obvious homage, as models walked the runway in pink ballgowns that resembled scrumptious pastries.

The fashion show indeed was a sickly sweet celebration with most of the ensembles featuring exaggerated skirts and cinched waists, a style synonymous with the French Revolution and the 1780s. Most designs featured intricate embroidery along with china-prints and baroque florals. Models including Irina Shayk and sibling duo Bella and Gigi Hadid walked the runway with gravity-defying hairdos that were pastel-toned.

All we have to say is, if today’s time had a French Queen, this is exactly what she would be donning, stepping through the doors of Versailles. Cheeky yet chic, even the accessories were dessert-themed, with models carrying macaroon sling bags and a bakery takeout box handbags on the runway.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 Moschino, Moschino Jeremy scott Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 let them eat cake, fashion, indian express The Moschino women’s Fall-Winter 2020-2021 collection is unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Every look on the runway spoke one word aloud: Marie Antoinette. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 Moschino, Moschino Jeremy scott Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 let them eat cake, fashion, indian express Cheeky yet chic, even the accessories were desserts. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 Moschino, Moschino Jeremy scott Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 let them eat cake, fashion, indian express As sweet as it gets, Moschino like always made its mark at the runway. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 Moschino, Moschino Jeremy scott Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 let them eat cake, fashion, indian express Models were seen in gravity-defying hairdos. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 Moschino, Moschino Jeremy scott Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 let them eat cake, fashion, indian express The Moschino women’s Fall-Winter 2020-2021 collection is unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 Moschino, Moschino Jeremy scott Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 let them eat cake, fashion, indian express The Moschino women’s Fall-Winter 2020-2021 collection is unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 Moschino, Moschino Jeremy scott Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 let them eat cake, fashion, indian express Calling on the services of Marie Antoinette, Jeremy Scott served cakes (read looks). (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) If today’s time had a French Queen, this is exactly what she would be donning, stepping through the doors of Versailles. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 Moschino, Moschino Jeremy scott Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 let them eat cake, fashion, indian express Models carried macaroon sling bags and a bakery takeout box handbags on the runway. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Most designs featured intricate embroidery along with china-prints and baroque florals. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 Moschino, Moschino Jeremy scott Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 let them eat cake, fashion, indian express Models on the runway moved in draped pink ballgowns that resembled scrumptious pastries. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 Moschino, Moschino Jeremy scott Milan Fashion Week 2020, Milan Fashion Week 2020 let them eat cake, fashion, indian express Models including Irina Shayk and sibling duo Bella and Gigi Hadid walked the ramp for Moschino. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

