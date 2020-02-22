Milan Fashion Week: Moschino’s ‘let them wear cake’ theme is as sweet as it gets

Frosting on the arms, dresses with a sponge-effect, Moschino’s show was as yummy as it gets. (Photo: AP) Frosting on the arms, dresses with a sponge-effect, Moschino’s show was as yummy as it gets. (Photo: AP)

Moschino’s fun and wacky show took the Milan Fashion Week by storm. To begin with, the designer went full-blown Marie Antoinette in an obvious homage, as models walked the runway in pink ballgowns that resembled scrumptious pastries.

The fashion show indeed was a sickly sweet celebration with most of the ensembles featuring exaggerated skirts and cinched waists, a style synonymous with the French Revolution and the 1780s. Most designs featured intricate embroidery along with china-prints and baroque florals. Models including Irina Shayk and sibling duo Bella and Gigi Hadid walked the runway with gravity-defying hairdos that were pastel-toned.

All we have to say is, if today’s time had a French Queen, this is exactly what she would be donning, stepping through the doors of Versailles. Cheeky yet chic, even the accessories were dessert-themed, with models carrying macaroon sling bags and a bakery takeout box handbags on the runway.

Take a look at the pictures below.

The Moschino women’s Fall-Winter 2020-2021 collection is unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) The Moschino women’s Fall-Winter 2020-2021 collection is unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

As sweet as it gets, Moschino like always made its mark at the runway. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) As sweet as it gets, Moschino like always made its mark at the runway. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

The Moschino women’s Fall-Winter 2020-2021 collection is unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) The Moschino women’s Fall-Winter 2020-2021 collection is unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

The Moschino women’s Fall-Winter 2020-2021 collection is unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) The Moschino women’s Fall-Winter 2020-2021 collection is unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Calling on the services of Marie Antoinette, Jeremy Scott served cakes (read looks). (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Calling on the services of Marie Antoinette, Jeremy Scott served cakes (read looks). (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Models on the runway moved in draped pink ballgowns that resembled scrumptious pastries. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Models on the runway moved in draped pink ballgowns that resembled scrumptious pastries. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

