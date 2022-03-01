India at Milan Fashion Week: Masoom Minawala is first content creator to walk the ramp, Vaishali S first female designer to showcase

The recently-concluded Milan Fashion Week saw three inspiring firsts for Indians in the global fashion scene.

MFW, which sees the coming together of the world’s biggest fashion names, hosted Indian designer Vaishali S, who became the first female Indian designer to present her collection at one of the world’s fashion capitals. She was also the first Indian female designer to showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week in 2021.

Walking for her was Indian origin content creator Masoom Minawala, who became the first Indian content creator to walk a show at Milan, setting the stage for increased representation of Indian fashion presenters at global platforms.

“Vaishali is one of my favourite designers, and to be a showstopper for her at a global stage like Milan Fashion Week, was an absolute dream come true,” Masoom told indianexpress.com. She added, “I have been attending fashion week in Milan since 2019, and every year it’s a truly sublime experience seeing all the emerging designers and trends showcasing their talent. Supporting these talented Indian designers on a global platform and helping them expand their audience is one of the key reasons why I started content creation in the first place.”

She shared that she was “overwhelmed with emotions” on learning that she is the first Indian content creator to do so. “I felt empowered for walking the ramp for India’s first female designer to showcase her collection at the Milan Fashion Week and I look forward to a lot more of them!”

Also, Indian origin model Avanti Nagrath made her MFW debut by opening the show for Versace, officially becoming the first Indian model to do so. She was wearing an all-black corseted suit and oversized, flared pants with black shiny gloves and a statement pearl ring.

Avanti took to Instagram to share the news, and wrote in the caption, “Words can’t describe this feeling. Opening for Versace @versace, on my debut at Milan FW. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this opportunity. I’m truly grateful.” Also to walk for Versace were supermodels Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski.

