From monotone looks to polka dots: The best from the much-awaited Spring/Summer 2020 fashion month

Written by Shambhavi Dutta

Roaring hairdryers, tons of makeup, trendy styles and clinking champagne flutes is how the most celebrated four weeks of fashion in New York, London, Milan, and Paris can be best described. Fashion designers from across the world come together to showcase their spring/summer collections 2020 and in turn, pave way for the trends that may make it big in the coming year.

To update you on what the fashion weeks this year, we present a roundup of the grandest trends that took the fashion world by storm.

New York Fashion Week (NYFW)

The NYFW, that began September 5, was high on nostalgia. The designers borrowed references from the early 90s, taking everyone on a colorful ride even on a gloomy rainy day. “The 2019 fashion trends are nostalgic in a big way. They predominantly celebrate 90s fashion, reinterpreting it and taking you back in time instantaneously,” designers Saaksha & Kinni commented to indianexpress.com

Here are trends from the fashion extravaganza week that caught our eye.

Crisp blazers

Looks like blazers are here to stay and perhaps become big in 2020. With a super dapper vibe, we saw designers like Tory Burch, Kate Spade and Proenza Schouler take a casual yet effortless look by styling blazers in myriad ways. So is it time to take out that classic white blazer from your wardrobe and team it up with a casual shirt or a camisole? We say yes!

Tie-dye

Who knew the tie-dye fabric, which is commonly worn in parts of Rajasthan, would find prominence on the NYFW ramp? Clashing colours with reckless abandon, tie-dye was a major highlight at this Fashion Week. While surfer girl T-shirts might be the most obvious choice, the Fashion Week saw designers like John Elliott, Eckhaus Latta and Hillary Taymour showcasing the alluring technique in pants, blazer, dresses and even denim!

Neon

This trend had already hit the fashion scene last year and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. With basic silhouettes in safety orange and blinding green, designers like Tom Ford and Helmut Lang made their mark with these bright colours that sure caught our eyes!

Monotone looks

We thought monochrome could be boring but this Fashion Week left no stone unturned in showing us why it was one of the biggest trends. The main colours that ruled the ramp were hues of yellow, purple, green and pink with voluminous looks. If you are someone who likes to go all out with just one colour, here’s a tip: try picking one colour and wear shades of the same or you can even don a single colour head-to-toe for a look that stands out.

London Fashion Week (LFW)

The London Fashion Week gave us some of the best trends and collections for the season ahead, and while they might be a bit under the weather politically, they stood pretty firm in the face of fashion. Thoroughly filled with eccentric pattern-mixing to surprisingly simple designs, we present the trends for Spring 2020.

“Versatility is the trend of the season and 2020 too shall see clothes in comfortable styles. An amalgamation of dramatic silhouettes in contemporary styles in coalition with subtle embroidery and prints will be observed in high street fashion. Pleated skirts, draped dresses, and oversized jackets and pantsuits shall continue to be wardrobe-essentials,” predicts designer Rocky S.

Pattern on pattern

The coming season is surely going to be big on the pattern-on-pattern look, which we feel will make for a bold fashion statement. Designers like Burberry, Richard Quinn and Preen took a more graphic approach by mixing florals on florals, and ginghams with black-and-white stripes. If you are in the mood for turning heads yet keeping it subtle, try accommodating sleek leather to give it an edgy vibe.

Polka dots

Fashion has gone dotty for spots again this season. For the uninitiated, the word “polka” derives from the Polish for “Polish woman” and which means “little woman or girl” in Czech. Designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Marni were seen making a retro statement with polka dots. This print barely requires little-to-no styling, which is why it is such a hero purchase for the upcoming times.

Hats

If you thought hats were off the fashion radar, LFW has brought it under the spotlight yet again. Get ready to make some space for these fashion accessories because this spring you’ll need it, especially when you have to colour block your outfit. Designers such as Erdem and Rejina Pyo didn’t shy away from making big hats gain prominence on the catwalk.

Animal print

LFW is wanting us to go wild! Keep your animal print fears aside and get ready to embrace them as leopard print, snakeskin print, zebra print, and crocodile print have all come together to make a style statement. Designers like David Koma and Halpern incorporated these prints with sequins and chiffon and we must say that they looked fabulous! However, if you are choosing to go for animal-prints, remember that you are effectively toeing the line between dangerous and tacky. Thus ensure you follow the modern way of layering the prints and incorporate color-block sweaters and classic coats to tone it down.

Milan Fashion Week

Think of Milan Fashion Week and all that comes to mind is when Donatella Versace made JLo set the ramp and of course the Internet on fire as she sashayed down the catwalk in a remake of the green jungle dress the singer wore to the 2000 Grammys and when model Ayesha Tan Jones held their hands up in protest at the Gucci Spring-Summer 2020 show. Nevertheless, Benvenuti a Milano!

Designer Sunaina Khera tells theindianexpress.com that “trends like the animal print and biker shorts have made a strong comeback this year. Lady Diana used to wear cycling shorts with oversized sweatshirts and now we see fashionistas pair them with oversized blazers. The modern interpretation of these decade-old trends is giving it a more formal look.”

Power-dressing

The coming season is all about big blazers and the trend showed up at the Milan Fashion Week too. Italian powerhouses undoubtedly brought on the trend strength and we saw the emergence of a modern twist of our beloved pantsuit: the shorts suit. Dolce & Gabbana and Max Mara were seen showcasing these looks, which were accessorized with ties. We also saw Emporio Armani’s ethereal collection which topped with soft blazers.

Trenchcoat style

Leather trenchcoats add a classy vibe to the entire look. We saw designers like Bottega Veneta, Tod’s and Agnona presenting these as dresses and mind you, trenchcoats don’t have to be in basic black or a beige shade. Don’t be afraid to try new colors and make a statement with pastels, navy and burgundy. All those petites wishing to wear a trenchcoat, make sure it is knee-length, and no longer than that.

Crochet silhouettes

This trend has redefined the definition of glamour for spring/summer 2020. Homespun yarn was made fashionable by Fendi, Bottega Veneta and Missoni and don’t worry it just wasn’t for the beach. The styles were effortless and could easily upscale cocktail-wear. A clear resurgence of everything crochet!

Cream tailored style

It comes off like a little surprise when a strictly hands-off shade kicks into spring fashion. After all, it is all about vivid hues like sunny yellow, coral, peach and turquoise. But, are we complaining? Not at all. It’s so chic and classy! Designers like Tods, Jil Sander and Agnona prove the same to us at the Milan Fashion Week. If, by any chance, the hue doesn’t sit right with your mood this spring, team it up with chunky jewellery and bright bags to give that little edge.

(The writer is an intern with indianexpress.com)