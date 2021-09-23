Milan Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid walks the ramp for Alberta Ferretti; see pics

At the ongoing Milan Fashion Week, supermodel Gigi Hadid walked the ramp in a black number, looking stunning as ever.

The 26-year-old closed the show for Alberta Ferretti Spring Summer 2022. “The seductive placidity of Black,” the Italian fashion house wrote on Instagram alongside Gigi’s pictures from the ramp.

Gigi wore a halter neck black gown with an intricately detailed cut-out plunging neckline and a sheer bottom. Her hair was loosely tied in a ponytail.

Talking about her new collection, Ferretti told Vogue in an interview, “It’s very feminine, sensual, but not vulgar…Identity is important now. This is my story but in a new direction.” The ensembles played around with motifs, from butterflies to macramé and crochet. The collection also featured chiffon dresses, fringes and embellished details with sequins and beads.

Amid the pandemic, Milan Fashion Week is hosting a mix of physical shows and digital presentations. The show will conclude on September 27, 2021.

