Miheeka Bajaj styled her sari with a gorgeous dupatta for engagement with Rana Dagubatti; check it out here

Rana Daggubati is now engaged to Miheeka Bajaj. (Photo: Rana Daggubati/Twitter) Rana Daggubati is now engaged to Miheeka Bajaj. (Photo: Rana Daggubati/Twitter)

They say you find love in the strangest of places and times. The statement stands true for Rana Daggubati who got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj recently. In a conversation with Lakshmi Manchu over an Instagram live, the actor said: ” I found the strangest time to get married.” Needless to say, the couple looked mesmerising together. Check out the pictures below.

Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s roka ceremony

For the engagement, Miheeka Bajaj dressed up in a gorgeous deep pink Kanjeevaram sari from Jayanti Reddy. Paired with a deep-U blouse in rani pink, it featured intricate silver metallic threadwork.

She gave her quintessential sari a modern twist by pairing it with a dupatta. A style not unknown to many because it was also adopted by Sonam Kapoor. Check out the photo below.

Keeping it minimal for her Roka ceremony. She went for matching jewellery set from Krsala along with softly blow-dried curls and natural makeup with a little pink bindi and a faint pink lip.

If you want to recreate her style all you have to do is wear your sari just like you do. Bring along a dupatta matching the hue of the sari and pin it near your waist just near the part where your pleats are placed. There you go! You can also wear it across the neck or as a scarf.

