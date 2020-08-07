scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 07, 2020
Top News

Miheeka Bajaj recycled her mom’s lehenga for pre-wedding festivities; check it out

Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati are to be hitched on August 8, 2020

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 7, 2020 3:00:10 pm
Miheeka Bajaj Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati are all set to get married on August 8. (Source: buntybajaj/Instagram)

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s pre-wedding rituals have begun. Right from their engagement in May, the bride-to-be has caught our eye with her stunning festive looks.

For one of the pre-wedding festivities recently, Miheeka wore a shimmering grey and red lehenga. Turns out, her mother Bunty Bajaj had actually worn the same outfit on her own wedding day. “Baht function wearing my wedding outfit, could not stop crying my baby is all grown up,” wrote the mother on Instagram.

Miheeka looked gorgeous in the lehenga. She completed the look with stone-cut earrings, a stone-studded bangle, and hair left open.

Read| Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj pre-wedding bash: A look at the bride-to-be’s jewellery

The couple, who are all set to get hitched on August 8, also celebrated their haldi ceremony recently, for which, the bride-to-be donned an elegant mix of a traditional and bohemian look. She wore a canary yellow lehenga, teamed with a headband made of cowrie shells and matching earrings.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s much-awaited wedding has been carefully planned by Bunty Bajaj — who is a high-profile wedding planner — keeping in mind the ongoing crisis caused by the pandemic. The number of guests is not expected to be more than 30.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Meet Aishwarya Sheoran: Former Miss India finalist to cracking UPSC

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 07: Latest News

Advertisement