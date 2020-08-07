Miheeka Bajaj recycled her mom’s lehenga for pre-wedding festivities; check it out

Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati are all set to get married on August 8. (Source: buntybajaj/Instagram) Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati are all set to get married on August 8. (Source: buntybajaj/Instagram)

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s pre-wedding rituals have begun. Right from their engagement in May, the bride-to-be has caught our eye with her stunning festive looks.

For one of the pre-wedding festivities recently, Miheeka wore a shimmering grey and red lehenga. Turns out, her mother Bunty Bajaj had actually worn the same outfit on her own wedding day. “Baht function wearing my wedding outfit, could not stop crying my baby is all grown up,” wrote the mother on Instagram.

Miheeka looked gorgeous in the lehenga. She completed the look with stone-cut earrings, a stone-studded bangle, and hair left open.

The couple, who are all set to get hitched on August 8, also celebrated their haldi ceremony recently, for which, the bride-to-be donned an elegant mix of a traditional and bohemian look. She wore a canary yellow lehenga, teamed with a headband made of cowrie shells and matching earrings.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s much-awaited wedding has been carefully planned by Bunty Bajaj — who is a high-profile wedding planner — keeping in mind the ongoing crisis caused by the pandemic. The number of guests is not expected to be more than 30.

