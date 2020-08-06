Miheeka Bajaj wows as bohemian bride-to-be on haldi ceremony; see pics

Rituals for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding officially began with the haldi ceremony on Wednesday. The couple got engaged in May, and will tie the knot on August 8 (Saturday) at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Pictures of their haldi ceremony went viral on social media, and needless to say, Miheeka looked stunning as ever.
Take a look at the pictures below to see what she wore for the ceremony.
View this post on Instagram
The only kind of lockdowns we need are the ones like Rana & Miheeka’s love! All you need to have a lockdown like this is some amazing chemistry, super intimate celebrations and a whole lot of love! #wedding #weddingindia #ranadaggubati #miheekabajaj #ranawedding #hyderabadwedding #indianbride #bridalwear #bridalattire
Miheeka, while keeping it traditional, opted for a bohemian look. Rana, on the other hand, kept it simple in a crisp white shirt and lungi.
View this post on Instagram
The bride-to-be chose a canary yellow lehenga set which had hints of green and golden threadwork by designer Anand Kabra. The look was completed with a matching dupatta and a kamarbandh which featured traditional zari embroidery.
View this post on Instagram
For accessories, Miheeka went for a headband made of cowrie shells and matched her earrings with the same. For makeup, celebrity makeup artist Tamanna Rooz kept it simple with a dewy base, sharp winged eyeliner and pink lips.
Prior to this for her engagement, Miheeka went for a detailed embroidered lehenga from the label Jayanti Reddy which was styled with a statement jadau neckpiece from Krsala and a matching mask. Take a look below.
View this post on Instagram
READ| Miheeka Bajaj styled her sari with a gorgeous dupatta for engagement with Rana Dagubatti; check it out here
View this post on Instagram
What do you think about her latest look?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.