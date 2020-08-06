Miheeka Bajaj wows as bohemian bride-to-be on haldi ceremony; see pics

The couple got engaged earlier this year and will have a close-knit wedding ceremony over the weekend. (Photo: Rana Daggubati/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) The couple got engaged earlier this year and will have a close-knit wedding ceremony over the weekend. (Photo: Rana Daggubati/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Rituals for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding officially began with the haldi ceremony on Wednesday. The couple got engaged in May, and will tie the knot on August 8 (Saturday) at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Pictures of their haldi ceremony went viral on social media, and needless to say, Miheeka looked stunning as ever.

Take a look at the pictures below to see what she wore for the ceremony.

Miheeka, while keeping it traditional, opted for a bohemian look. Rana, on the other hand, kept it simple in a crisp white shirt and lungi.

The bride-to-be chose a canary yellow lehenga set which had hints of green and golden threadwork by designer Anand Kabra. The look was completed with a matching dupatta and a kamarbandh which featured traditional zari embroidery.

For accessories, Miheeka went for a headband made of cowrie shells and matched her earrings with the same. For makeup, celebrity makeup artist Tamanna Rooz kept it simple with a dewy base, sharp winged eyeliner and pink lips.

Prior to this for her engagement, Miheeka went for a detailed embroidered lehenga from the label Jayanti Reddy which was styled with a statement jadau neckpiece from Krsala and a matching mask. Take a look below.

What do you think about her latest look?

