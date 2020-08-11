Miheeka Bajaj looks lovely in this purple ensemble; see pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: _miheekabajaj/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh

While we are yet to get over Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding pictures, another picture of the newly-wed is being widely shared on social media. In the picture, Miheeka looks lovely in a purple wrap jacket and belt set by Prathyusha Garimella. The look was rounded out with minimal make-up and blow dried hair.

On her wedding day, Miheeka looked regal in a cream and golden Anamika Khanna lehenga. The stunning outfit took 10,000 manhours to make. Sharing pictures, the designer revealed, “The lehenga is a hand done zardosi with the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed with a woven gold dupatta. This fine creation took close to 10000 manhours to make.”

