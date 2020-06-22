Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati pre-wedding festivities: Masks find place in bridal trousseau

What do you think of her look? (Source: Miheeka Bajaj/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her look? (Source: Miheeka Bajaj/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

On May 21, Rana Daggubati had shared pictures of his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj. A month later, celebrations have started and the bride-to-be recently shared pictures looking lovely in an intricately embroidered lehenga from Jayanti Reddy.

The look was accessorised with statement neckpiece, but what stood out was the matching mask she was seen wearing in some pictures. Miheeka could be seen striking a pose with a matching mask, setting a precedence for what is to follow.

Prior to this, at the engagement, she was seen in a stunning Kanjeevaram sari, also from Jayanti Reddy. It was paired with a finely embroidered deep pink blouse with intricate silver metallic threadwork. What was interesting about the look was the way she gave it a twist with that dupatta.

Actor Sonam Kapoor was also donning a similar outfit by designer duo Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

What do you think of her look?

